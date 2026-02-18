Riley Green Celebrates Ella Langley’s Historic Chart Success

Although stars like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Jelly Roll continue to leave their mark on country music, the era of women in music is here. Alongside those singers already mentioned were Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, and Ella Langley. Releasing new music, producing unforgettable performances, and making history along the way, women are completely dominating country music. And for Riley Green, he had nothing but praise for Langley after she recently crossed a historic milestone.

Getting the chance to collaborate with Langley on the hit song “You Look Like You Love Me”, Green witnessed just how committed the singer was to each and every verse. Wanting to produce the perfect song, their collaboration brought them a great deal of success. But that success only expanded for Langley when she released “Choosin’ Texas.”

While numerous rumors surrounded Langley’s inspiration for “Choosin’ Texas”, there was no denying the song’s popularity as it topped the Billboard Hot 100, the Hot Country Songs chart, and the Country Airplay chart. And for those wondering, Langley became the first woman to ever top all three at the same time.

Riley Green Was A Fan Of Ella Langley Way Before “Choosin’ Texas”

Thrilled to see the spotlight finally land on Langley, Green had nothing but love and support for his fellow singer. “I’ve always been such a big fan of Ella. Being from Alabama and a small town like me, it’s so cool to see it working. We have a lot of the same influences musically and definitely more traditional in our styles. I think the more success she can have, the easier it makes for me to have success and vice versa.”

Aside from Langley, Green also discussed the impact Wilson was having on country music. “There’s a ton of talented female artists in our genre. I remember when Lainey was having that moment it was such cool thing to watch because we were on tour with Luke Combs at the time. It’s exciting to see that something like that can happen to someone kind of quickly.”

Understanding the amount of work, sacrifice, and dedication that goes into a country music career, Green knew that Langley had earned every bit of her success. And judging by her current momentum, she may be far from reaching her peak.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)