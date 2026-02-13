How HARDY Knew Ella Langley’s “Be Her” Was a Hit in 30 Minutes

Coming off a historic year that brought her more than a few accolades, Ella Langley hoped to keep that momentum going with her upcoming album Dandelion. Ready to get fans excited, the country singer released singles like “Choosin’ Texas.” With Dandelion expected to hit streaming platforms in April, Langley offered yet another teaser. And this time, it came from her collaboration with HARDY on the new track “Be Her.” Thrilled for fans to hear it, HARDY insisted he knew it was going to be a hit when writing the lyrics.

HARDY might be exploring his own career on stage, but he remains one of the top songwriters in Nashville. He has written for Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Chris Lane, Thomas Rhett, and Florida Georgia Line. Continuing to add names to the list, he joined forces with Langley, Smith Ahnquist, and Jordan Schmidt to help write “Be Her.”

Having a front row seat to the writing process, HARDY quickly understood the power the lyrics would have with listeners. He promised, “I knew ‘Be Her’ was a hit the second we started writing it. It’s one of those songs that basically wrote itself. We were done in 30 minutes.”

Ella Langley Labeled A “Mega Star” By Fans

In less than one hour, Langley had an entire song finished and ready for the studio. Spending years writing songs, HARDY said, “Those are always the best ones. It’s so fun to watch Ella and the rocket ship that she’s on, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

While HARDY loved what they produced – what about the fans? With the music video released only a few hours ago, fans are already weighing in on Langley and “Be Her.”

“I only discovered Ella 2 months ago, wish I had known about her years ago. She is gonna be a mega star. I love everything she does.” “Just go ahead and give her album of the year now hit after hit.” “This song is super freaking catchy and the creativity in this video is impressive.” “I said this before and I will say it again, this lady didn’t come to play. She came to dominate the whole country genre.”

Although “Be Her” showed Langley struggling to be the person who had it all together, the response from fans suggests she’s already exactly where she needs to be. And with HARDY’s early confidence and Dandelion just weeks away, Langley wasn’t just carrying her success into the new year – she was adding to it.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)