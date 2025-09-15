“What’s Up, Sabrina”: Jon Pardi Speaks Out About Similarities to His Song and Sabrina Carpenter’s Track

Jon Pardi isn’t bothered by how similar his 2016 song sounds to Sabrina Carpenter’s new track. After Carpenter released her latest album, Man’s Best Friend, Pardi’s fans took to social media to point out something odd.

Videos by American Songwriter

Fans claimed that Carpenter’s “Nobody’s Son” sounded quite similar to Pardi’s “Heartache Medication.” Pardi’s song, the title track off of his 2019 album, went No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Airplay chart.

Social media users claimed the songs’ choruses sounded similar and pointed out how alike the lyrics were too.

In an interview with Gabe Mercer, Pardi said he was unbothered by the chatter.

“I don’t think it’s really on it,” he said. “I think it’s got a similar cadence, but you know what, I don’t care. Like, life’s hard enough, alright.”

Pardi proved as much by ending his answer by saying, “What’s up, Sabrina.”

Jon Pardi’s Big Year

Pardi’s answer makes sense, as he’s been busier than ever as of late. The singer released his latest album, Honkytonk Hollywood, in April.

“This album is my personal definition of country music,” Pardi wrote on Instagram at the time. “Huge thanks to all the songwriters, my band for playing on it, Jay Joyce for producing it, and everyone else who worked hard to make this thing happen.”

That same month, Pardi kicked off his Honkytonk Hollywood Tour in Lubbock, Texas. He spent the next two months crisscrossing the U.S. Pardi is set to resume the tour on Sept. 18 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The tour will wrap on Oct. 18 in Edinburg, Texas.

That won’t be Pardi’s last show of the year, though. The singer recently announced that he’ll be playing four Christmas shows in Florida this December.

During the festive show, Pardi, who will be backed by a 12-piece band, will play tunes from his 2023 album, Merry Christmas from Jon Pardi. Fans can catch the show on Dec. 12 and 13 in St. Augustine, Dec. 18 in Hollywood, and Dec. 19 in Tampa.

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for CMA