This Country Star Just Accomplished Something No One Has Done Since Taylor Swift

Since releasing his debut album Different ‘Round Here in 2019, Riley Green has found himself atop the country music charts six times. 2024 and 2025 have proven pivotal years in the former Jacksonville State University quarterback’s career as he went viral with a pair of Ella Langley collabs, “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do.” The latter recently made its way to No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, making Green and Langley just the second duo to ever score multiple collaborative No. 1 hits on the chart. The milestone also put Green in a second elite club alongside one of the biggest stars Nashville has ever seen.

The title track off Green’s third studio album, “Don’t Mind If I Do” is the four-time CMA Award winner’s second consecutive Country Airplay No. 1 written entirely on his own. The first, “Worst Way,” spent two weeks in the top spot back in June.

This feat makes Riley Green the first artist since Taylor Swift to land back-to-back Country Airplay No. 1 hits with entirely self-written songs. Swift accomplished this with “Sparks Fly” in 2011 and “Ours” in 2012.

Additionally, “Don’t Mind If I Do” marks Green’s second No. 1 with Ella Langley, following the viral “You Look Like You Love Me.” With that, they become just the second duo since January 1990 to land more than one No. 1 collab together. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani first achieved this in 2020 with “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Catch Riley Green Onstage in 2026

While taking some time to reflect on a breakout 2025 that saw him land three trophies apiece from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association, Riley Green is already looking ahead to 2026.

“When you have a year we did, some people might think there’s a feeling of like, ‘Oh, well, I can relax now. I’ve accomplished this.’ But it is really the opposite,” he told Country Now. “It’s such a motivating thing when you’re writing songs and people are relating to ’em and it really seems to be working, and you’re getting recognition from the industry and your peers. And for me, it just makes me want to go put out more music and play more shows.”

Green will kick off 2026 with a January appearance at Luke Bryan’s annual Crash My Playa festival in Cancún, Mexico. In March, he heads to Australia for a five-night run before kicking off his Cowboy As It Gets Tour on April 16 in Southaven, Mississippi.

