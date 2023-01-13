Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Regroup for Spring 2023 Tour

After a year of repeated postponements in 2022, Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band are finally set to continue their tour with 20 dates in the Spring of 2023.
Primarily centered around the west coast, the tour will kick off on May 19 in Temecula, California with a collection of dates in Las Vegas, Arizona, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, and Washington before wrapping up on June 17 in San Jose, California.
“It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” said Starr in a statement. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send peace and love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”
In October 2022, Starr was forced to cancel several All Starr shows after contracting COVID. Prior to Starr testing positive, the band’s tour was halted for the first time earlier in the year when band members Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather also tested positive for COVID in June of 2022.
Regardless of the illnesses, 2022 was a full year for Starr, who released EP3 in September, followed by a video for the single “Everyone and Everything” and the accompanying vinyl, in addition to the video release of Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live at the Greek 2019 in November.
Starr also created 500 life-sized “Peace and Love” sculptures of his hand symbol, which were sold exclusively through Julien’s Auctions to benefit his Lotus Foundation, which he founded with his wife Barbara. The organization supports charitable endeavors around substance abuse, cancer, cerebral palsy, domestic violence, animal welfare, homelessness, and more.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Spring 2023 Tour:
May 19 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino
May 20 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
May 21 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
May 24 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 26 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 27 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 28 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts
May 31 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts
June 2 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater
June 3 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 4 Seattle, WA Venue TBD
June 6 Denver, CO Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center
June 7 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
June 9 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino
June 11 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
June 13 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
June 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
June 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 17 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic
