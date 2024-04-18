Ringo Starr Announces North American Tour in 2024

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr announced that he and his All Starr Band would kick off a spring 2024 tour fairly recently. Now, his North American tour will extend well into September for fans who may have missed out on the previous tour dates! The tour will span both US coasts as well as one date in Ontario, Canada. Starr is also set to release a new EP titled Crooked Boy this Saturday to coincide with Record Store Day.

The Ringo Starr 2024 Tour will start on May 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada at The Venetian. The tour will close (pending additional tour dates, if any) on September 25 in New York City at Radio City Music Hall.

Most of the upcoming tour dates are available on Ticketmaster for general sale, with a few presale events slated to start on April 24. VIP packages are also available for those who want to score some exclusive merch.

If your tour date isn’t on Ticketmaster or tickets have sold out for your chosen concert, try Stubhub. Stubhub usually has tickets available to sold-out shows, and the FanProtect Program ensures that your ticket purchase is scam-free and legitimate.

Get your tickets to see Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band in 2024 before they’re gone!

May 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

May 24 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

May 25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

May 26 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

May 28 – San Bernadino, CA – Yaamava Theatre

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

May 31 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

June 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

June 5 – Mexico City, MX – Auditorio Nacional

June 6 – Mexico City, MX – Auditorio Nacional

June 8 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

June 9 – Austin, TX – The Moody Theater

September 12 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater (NEW!)

September 14 – New Lenox, IL – Performing Arts Pavillion (NEW!)

September 15 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion (NEW!)

September 17 – Washington DC – The Anthem (NEW!)

September 18 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre (NEW!)

September 20 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena (NEW!)

September 22 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort (NEW!)

September 24 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann (NEW!)

September 25 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall (NEW!)

