Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Announce 2024 Tour

Who would have guessed that, in 2023, The Beatles would be as relevant as ever? The remaining Fabs are riding high off the chart success of their record-breaking new single, “Now and Then,” so what better time for Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band to announce a 2024 Spring tour?

The 12-show run announced today will see the Beatles drummer and his hand-picked lineup of rock legends, including Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather, and Greg Bissonette, kicking things off with six shows at the Venetian in Las Vegas before heading south of the border for two dates in Mexico City at the Auditorio Nacional.

The jovial Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer announced via press release: “sometime during and just after every tour I think ok that’s it – I’m going to stop touring. My family don’t believe me anymore and so it comes as no surprise to them that once again, I’m taking the All Starr Band back on the road!”

Ticketmaster presale begins Tuesday, November 28 – don’t hesitate to grab these tickets, because with all the hubbub around The Beatles these days, they’re sure to go fast.

Once general onsale begins, you can get your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Seeing a Beatle perform live is a bucket-list item for any rock fan, and Ringo himself has suggested that any tour could be his last. Don’t wait to get your tickets – you never know who might make a surprise onstage appearance.

May 22 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

May 25 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

May 26 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

May 29 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

May 31 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

Jun 1 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

Jun 5 Mexico City, MX – Auditorio Nacional

Jun 6 Mexico City, MX – Auditorio Nacional



