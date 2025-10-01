Ringo Starr Shares New Details About Next Studio Album and the “Beautiful” Song He Covered for the Upcoming Project

Ringo Starr recently wrapped up a series of September tour dates with his All Starr Band. Now the legendary Beatles drummer says he’ll turn his attention to finishing up a sequel to his 2025 country album, Look Up, which he recorded with acclaimed producer, songwriter, and musician T Bone Burnett.

Starr, who turned 85 in July, revealed some new tidbits about the project in a recent Associated Press interview.

Ringo reported that he’s eyeing a February 2026 release for the album, although he admitted that those plans could change.

“We’re busy and [Burnett is] busy, too,” Starr noted. “And we’re gonna work on the record in October. So, how long will that take? We don’t know. So, let’s relax. It’s out February. But you know, the record label may change my mind.”

Ringo added, “[The label might ask,] ‘Do you think we could have it January the 19th?’ But whatever. … We’ll see.”

Starr told the AP interviewer that it’s been a busy time for him. He noted that as he prepared to head out on tour with the All Starrs earlier in September, he also was busy with the album.

“You got me on a workload of making with T Bone the next country album of mine, and some other things we’re doing together,” Starr explained. “And then writing a few songs for the country [album,] and … playing drums on every track, and singing every track. So, you know, it’s been work.”

About the Cover Tune That Will Appear on the New Album

During a September 9 press conference promoting the All Starr Band trek, Ringo revealed that the upcoming album will include a cover of a song by late rockabilly great Carl Perkins.

Starr shared a little more about the tune with the AP journalist, albeit without revealing the title.

“I’ve just done a remake of another Carl Perkins song on my new country album, ’cause T Bone loves the idea that the first two songs I [sang] on Beatle records [were by] Carl Perkins,” he said. “And I just loved it because it was like country and rock at the same time.”

The Perkins-penned tunes covered by The Beatles were “Matchbox” and “Honey Don’t,” which appeared on Fab Four albums released in the early-to-mid 1960s.

Starr revealed that the Perkins song he recorded for his new album “is a little sadder.” He added, “I’d never heard this one, and T Bone told me neither had he. But it’s beautiful. [Perkins] was such a great writer.”

Ringo then recalled that he, Eric Clapton, George Harrison, and other musicians played with Perkins on a U.K. TV special. He encouraged people to find the special on the internet, adding, “It’s great.”

The special, titled Blue Suede Shoes: A Rockabilly Session, originally aired in January 1986.

More About Starr’s Look Up Album

As mentioned, Ringo’s next album will be a follow-up to Look Up, which was released in January 2025. The country-influenced Look Up was Starr’s first full-length album in more than five years.

The 11-track collection was produced by Burnett, who wrote or co-wrote nine of the songs. Starr, meanwhile, teamed up with his longtime studio engineer, Bruce Sugar, to co-write the closing track, “Thankful,” which features guest vocals by lauded country/bluegrass artist Alison Krauss.

Look Up also featured several other guest artists, including Molly Tuttle, Lucius, Billy Strings, and Larkin Poe. In addition, Starr’s brother-in-law, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, contributed slide guitar to song called “Rosetta.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)