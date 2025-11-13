Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Announce 2026 Tour Set to Visit the Western US in the Late Spring

Ringo Starr will be taking his All Starr Band back on tour on 2026. The legendary Beatles drummer has announced a new series of 12 U.S. concerts in May and June of next year.

The trek, which will visit venues in the Western U.S., kicks off May 28 in Temecula, California, and is plotted out through a June 14 show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The tour also will stop in three other California cities, as well as in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.

“I am happy to be touring again in the Spring,” the 85-year-old Starr said in a statement. “See you all in June. Peace and love.”

On-sale dates for tickets to the 2026 concerts haven’t been announced yet. Fans interested in purchasing tickets may want to visit RingoStarr.com or check StubHub.

Ringo’s current All Starr Band features Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Men at Work frontman Colin Hay, and Average White Band bassist/guitarist Hamish Stuart, as well as multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham, drummer Gregg Bissonette, and keyboardist Buck Johnson.

Ham also is a current member of Toto’s touring lineup. Johnson, meanwhile, has served as the touring keyboardist for Aerosmith and Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup that features Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and actor/musician Johnny Depp.

Ringo and his All Starr Band’s wrapped their 2025 tour schedule with a series of Las Vegas residency shows at The Venetian. The final concert took place on September 27.

Other Ringo Starr News

Starr currently is in the studio with producer T Bone Burnett working on a follow-up to his 2025 country album, Look Up, which was released in January. Ringo is planning to release the new album sometime in 2026. Starr previously revealed that the project will include a cover of Carl Perkins song, although he didn’t identify which one.

During a September press conference promoting the All Starr Band’s most recent tour leg, Ringo explained that Burnett had written “a lot of songs” for the next album. Starr also reported that he had co-written two new tunes for the project with his longtime studio collaborator Bruce Sugar.

For Look Up, Burnett wrote or co-wrote nine of the album’s 11 song, while Ringo co-wrote one track with Sugar.

Meanwhile, Starr’s first four solo albums were reissued in October as limited-edition colored-vinyl LPs. The albums—Sentimental Journey, Beaucoups of Blues, Ringo, and Goodnight Vienna—were sold exclusively at Ringo’s official online store. The Sentimental Journey and Goodnight Vienna LPs currently are sold out.

May 28 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

May 29 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

May 31 – Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

June 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

June 3 – Tuscon, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

June 5 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

June 6 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Ampitheatre

June 8 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

June 9 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

June 11 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

June 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gammage Auditorium

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

