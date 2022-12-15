Learning how to play the piano through YouTube videos was a pastime of mine as a kid. While I’m not a pro at all, I definitely mastered “Time to Pretend” by MGMT and the intro to “What I’ve Done” by Linkin Park. Looking back, it’s wild to think how great I’d be at the piano by now if I had access to an online piano course. If you’re thinking of learning, consider one of our picks for the best online piano lessons.

1. Pianote (Our Favorite Subscription Service)

You may have heard of Pianote’s siblings, Drumeo and Guitareo. Their service and course setup are the same. A $240 yearly subscription gets you access to 5-10 levels of classical and modern piano styles. Each level consists of 12-30 lessons. It may sound overwhelming, but you’ll be able to go at your own pace. Track your progress, learn from top-rated teachers, rewatch lessons, and download sheet music anytime, anywhere.

2. Udemy (A Great Option for Unique Classes)

Udemy’s piano lessons are budget-friendly and are a great resource for piano and keyboard players at all levels. If you’re not looking for a yearly fee and just want to purchase by class, you can do that with Udemy. If you’re a music producer, there’s a piano class just for you. If you’re looking for worship songs, there’s a lesson for that as well. However, we highly encourage you to look at “beginner favorites” to get a feel for where you’re at.

3. ArtistWorks (Another Great Subscription Service for All Levels)

ArtistsWorks is another subscription service to consider. Choose between 3, 6, and 12-month plans priced between $23-$35 a month. ArtistWorks provides you with unlimited access to lessons so you can go at your own pace. As you watch lessons, you can play videos in slow motion or utilize video looping for repetition. You’ll definitely want to compare plans, as each subscription has different features. However, each feature does provide you with access to Video Exchange. You can submit videos to master musicians for personal feedback. You’ll get 5 total with a 3-month plan, 12 with a 6-month plan, and unlimited submissions with a yearly plan. Overall, it’s a great plan for beginner, intermediate, and advanced students.

4. Outschool (Kid-Friendly Lessons)

Outschool offers piano lessons for kids ages 3-18. Classes meet once a week through live video meetings, so have a tablet, phone, or computer ready. (We recommend a tablet or laptop with a stand.) Classes are very affordable and meet a few times per month. Classes are about 30 minutes and there are only a few students in each class. Parents leave rave reviews about teachers and the courses. Busy parents are big fans of this learning style.

5. Skillshare

Skillshare is similar to Udemy, where you can find a unique class based on your level and what you want to learn. Filter by exercises, level, technique, and more. You can also sort by class length, so if you’re looking for 15-minute courses to soak up while you’re on a lunch break or taking a moment for self-care.

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.