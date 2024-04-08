Ringo Starr Shares News About the Lead Single from His Upcoming ‘Crooked Boy’ EP

Ringo Starr has unveiled plans to debut the first single from his previously announced forthcoming Crooked Boy EP, and also has revealed new release details about the four-track collection.

According to a post on Starr’s official website, the first single is titled “February Sky” and will be released via digital formats and streaming this Friday, April 12. Fans can pre-save the track and pre-order the EP now.

A visualizer video featuring previously unseen film clips from Starr’s archives will premiere alongside the release of the track.

As previously reported, Crooked Boy features four songs written and produced by Linda Perry specifically for Starr.

“Linda made me a great EP—she produced it in her studio and then sent me the tracks and I added the drumming and my vocals,” the former Beatles drummer said in a statement. “‘February Sky’ is great—very moody—but since Linda wrote these specifically for me … it of course has to have a positive peace & love element.”

Here is a section of the song’s lyrics: “Gonna stand up rise above the rain / Start a revolution in these brighter days / Found the missing pieces / That were vacant to the eye / Well I had enough of February sky.”

Crooked Boy Release Details

As previously reported, Crooked Boy will get its initial release as a limited-edition colored-vinyl disc as part of the 2024 Record Store Day event on April 20.

The EP will be available on black-and-white marble vinyl exclusively at independent record stores. Only 2000 copies of the vinyl disc will be sold.

Crooked Boy then will be released digitally on April 26. After that, black-vinyl and CD versions of the EP will be issued on May 31.

A Special Crooked Boy Playback Event Is Taking Place in April

Fans will be treated to a special early playback of the full EP at Amoeba Music Hollywood in Los Angeles on April 18 at 11 a.m. PT. Attendees also will have the chance to purchase an exclusive seven-inch single pressed on red vinyl that featured “February Sky” and another Crooked Boy track, “Gonna Need Someone.” Visit Amoeba.com for more details about the event.

More About the Crooked Boy EP

The other two songs on Crooked Boy are the title track and “Adeline.” Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi played on all four tracks, while Perry contributed guitar and backing vocals to some of the tunes.

Starr Also Is Working on a New Album Project

Meanwhile, in a February 2024 update Starr, the 83-year-old drummer revealed that also was working on a full-length country album.

The All Starr Band’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Ringo and his All Starr Band will be playing a 12-date tour in May and June.

The trek kicks off with a May 22 show at The Venetian theater in Las Vegas, and runs through a June 9 concert in Austin, Texas. The Las Vegas gig is part of a six-show residency at The Venetian. The group also will be playing a couple of shows in California and June 5-6 stand in Mexico City during the trek.

Starr also will be announcing a run of fall 2024 concerts soon. The All Starr Band’s current lineup features Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Men at Work’s Colin Hay, and Average White Band bassist Hamish Stuart, as well as multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham and drummer Gregg Bissonette

You can check out the All Starr Band’s full confirmed itinerary at RingoStarr.com.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

