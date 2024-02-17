Ringo Starr “Really Excited” to Be Releasing New EP ‘Crooked Boy’ as a Record Store Day Vinyl Exclusive

Ringo Starr recently revealed details about a new EP titled Crooked Boy on which he collaborated with songwriter/producer Linda Perry. Now the former Beatles drummer has announced that the four-song collection will be released as a limited-edition colored-vinyl disc as part of the 2024 Record Store Day event on April 20.

The EP will be available on black-and-white marble vinyl exclusively at independent record stores. Only 2000 copies of the vinyl disc will be sold.

“I’m really excited to be releasing an exclusive edition of my EP Crooked Boy for Record Store Day this year,” Starr wrote in a message on his social media sites. “I’ve always loved record stores from 81 Renshaw or Brian’s North End Music Store in Liverpool to Tower Records and Amoeba Records in [Los Angeles] and I support them with Peace and Love.”

Crooked Boy features four songs that were all written by Perry, who also produced the EP. Starr shared information about the project in a video update he posted on his in early February. The names of the songs on the EP are “February Sky,” “Adeline,” “Gonna Need Someone,” and “Crooked Boy.” Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi played on all four tracks, while Perry contributed guitar and backing vocals to some of the tunes.

Ringo Starr Also Recording a Country Album

In that same update, the 83-year-old musician also revealed that he was working on a full-length country album, after previously reporting that that project also was going to be an EP.

“I’m still in the studio, and you know what’s happening? I was gonna do a … country EP, but as things are unfolding, it’s probably going to be like a real CD, 10 tracks,” Starr said in the update clip. “Can you believe it? I haven’t done one of them in a long time. So that’s getting made ready.”

The All Starr Band’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Ringo will be playing a series of shows with his All Starr Band in May and June.

The tour kicks off with a May 22 show at The Venetian theater in Las Vegas, and runs through a June 9 concert in Austin, Texas. The Las Vegas gig is part of a six-show residency at The Venetian. The group also will be playing a couple of shows in California and June 5-6 stand in Mexico City during the trek.

Starr also reported in his video update that the All Starr Band will be lining up more shows in September and October. The group’s current lineup also features Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Men at Work’s Colin Hay, and Average White Band bassist Hamish Stuart, as well as multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham and drummer Gregg Bissonette.

You can check out the All Starr Band’s full confirmed itinerary at RingoStarr.com.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

