Listen to Ringo Starr’s New Single, “February Sky,” Written by Linda Perry

Ringo Starr has released a brand-new song, “February Sky,” the lead single from his forthcoming four-track EP, Crooked Boy.

The tune is available now via digital formats and streaming. As previously reported, all four songs on Crooked Boy were written by veteran songwriter/producer Linda Perry, who also was the frontwoman of the 1990s alt-rock band 4 Non Blondes.

“February Sky” is a moody-sounding mid-tempo rock song that features lyrics that seem to be about keeping a positive attitude in a time of uncertainty and upheaval.

“Gonna stand up rise above the rain / Start a revolution in these dark days,” the former Beatles drummer sings in the chorus. “Find the missing pieces that are vacant to the eye / Had enough of February skies.”

“February Sky” features Starr on lead vocals and drums, and guitars by The Strokes’ Nick Valensi and one-time Shania Twain touring band member Josh Gooch. Perry, who produced the track, also contributed bass, guitar, Hammond B3 organ, and backing vocals.

About the “February Sky” Visualizer Video

To accompany the track, Starr has debuted a companion visualizer video. The black-and-white clip mixes candid archival footage of Starr with scenes of stormy skies, swaying palm trees, seagulls flying overhead, and a churning ocean.

Fans React to Starr’s New Song

The track got plenty of positive reactions from Starr’s fans, who posted a variety of messages in the comments section of his YouTube channel.

“I really like this,” one fan wrote. “It made me think of what it would have sounded like if Ringo sat in with later era Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Roughshod backing vocals and tough guitar sounds are great.”

A second fan commented, “Rockin’ Ringo! Love the song, excellent groove, killer guitar work and Ringo’s voice sounds wonderful. Highly recommended.”

A third fan used the song’s title to make a clever pitch encouraging Starr to tour Australia. “The February Sky (summer) is a great time to play shows here down under in Melbourne,” he wrote. “What do you say?”

Crooked Boy Release Details

As previously reported, Crooked Boy will get its initial release as a limited-edition colored-vinyl disc on April 20 as part of the 2024 Record Store Day event.

The EP will be available on black-and-white marble vinyl exclusively at independent record stores. Only 2000 copies of the vinyl disc will be sold.

Crooked Boy then will be released digitally on April 26. After that, black-vinyl and CD versions of the EP will be issued on May 31.

Special Crooked Boy Playback Event

A special event featuring an early playback of the EP will take place at Amoeba Music Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m. PT. Attendees also will have the chance to purchase an exclusive seven-inch red-vinyl single featuring “February Sky” and another Crooked Boy track, “Gonna Need Someone.” Visit Amoeba.com for more details about the event.

Starr Also Is Working on a New Album Project

Meanwhile, Starr revealed in a February 2024 video update that he’s also been working on a full-length country album.

The All Starr Band’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Ringo his All Starr Band will be playing a 12-date tour in May and June.

The trek kicks off with a May 22 show at The Venetian theater in Las Vegas, and runs through a June 9 concert in Austin, Texas. The Las Vegas gig is part of a six-show residency at The Venetian. The group also will be playing a couple of shows in California and June 5-6 stand in Mexico City during the trek.

Starr also will be announcing a run of fall 2024 concerts soon.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

