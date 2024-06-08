“RIP Alice” Trends on Twitter, Leaving Alice Cooper Fans in Momentary Hysteria

Many fans of the Godfather of Shock Rock might have experienced their own unpleasant shock this morning on X (formerly Twitter). This morning, the keyword “RIP ALICE” was trending. Many were concerned that 76-year-old shock rocker Alice Cooper might have passed away.

Luckily, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Alice Cooper is alive and well, and is currently touring the globe as we speak. He’s slated to play Sweden Rock 2024 tonight in Sölvesborg, Sweden.

I saw RIP ALICE trending and I got a lump in my throat.

But he's OK.

Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/rGHydtGuUb — 🇺🇸 ⚓️ Dr. Detroit ⚓️🇺🇸 (@DrDetroit_79) June 8, 2024

It’s not abundantly clear exactly why “RIP ALICE” was trending for so long in the United States. As of this posting, it’s currently trending at about 2,600 posts. Most of the posts under the keyword are speculating whether or not it is trending because Alice Cooper has died; which, he has not.

Upon further investigation, it looks like an internet-famous goldish named Alice died and sparked the trend in posts. RIP, king.

Twitter: "RIP Alice"



Me: "Alice Cooper? The Brady's Maid? Alice the waitress?"



Twitter: Nah, a goldfish died



Me: pic.twitter.com/QwyLP4NuR6 — ElizaRenae (@eliza_renae) June 8, 2024

How Often Do Internet Death Hoaxes Happen?

This is far from the first time a false alarm for a celebrity death has sounded, and it won’t be the last.

Back in 2012, a rumor spread across social media that singer/superstar Cher had died in her home. A friend of the “Believe” hitmaker had to verify that she was alive to the public. The damage had already been done. It wouldn’t be too surprising if there are some people out there who still think she’s been gone for over a decade due to the massive rumor.

Justin Beiber was also rumored to have died multiple times through the years. Obviously, Beibs is still alive. But that didn’t stop at least one major news outlet from publishing his death announcement with seemingly no time to fact-check it before publishing.

Other stars who have been falsely rumored to have died on social media include Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, and many more.

Photo by Didier Messens

