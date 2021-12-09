Rising Rapper Slim 400 Fatally Shot in Los Angeles

Up-and-coming rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed in Inglewood, California on Wednesday night, December 8.

Slim was shot in the Los Angeles neighborhood and subsequently passed away at 33 years old, according to TMZ.

Slim, né Vincent Cohran, was born in Frankfurt, Germany, but moved to the United States where he discovered his affinity for hip-hop. The late rapper was signed by the former Pu$haz Ink music label which had also signed artists like YG and DJ Mustard.

The rapper previously survived a 2019 shooting where he was shot nine times. “I just feel like when you meant to be here and God have a plan for you, it ain’t no stoppin’ it,” Slim said about the earlier shooting in an LA radio interview. “I hit the ground thinking it was over. My family came out, kept me alive, talking to me, dragging me in the house while they still shooting… My family, love her to death for just saving me. I just feel like I’m blessed just to be here ’cause I could have just died then and there.”

According to the L.A. Times, police officers revealed that “they located a shooting victim in the neighborhood after hearing gunshots around 7:50 p.m. Paramedics treated the victim, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.”

Details about the shooting that killed Slim are still emerging, and the identity of the suspects have yet to be released.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images.