Radiohead Drops Previously Unreleased Track “Follow Me Around”

As dedicated Radiohead fans know, “Follow Me Around” has been part of the band’s unofficial canon since 1998 when the song appeared in the tour documentary Meeting People Is Easy. Apart from a cinematic appearance and various live performances, the track was never formally released. Until today, on November 1.

“Follow Me Around” was finally released into the ether with an accompanying music video, which features actor Guy Pearce (Memento, L.A. Confidential, Mare of Easttown), over 20 years after its first appearance. The track was written during the era of the band’s third studio album, OK Computer, but failed to make it onto a record or streaming platform. Now, ahead of the band’s combination reissue of albums Kid A and Amnesiac, the single has finally found a home on the forthcoming album Kid Amnesiae.

Kid Amnesiae is set for a November 5 release date and will include other previously unreleased material from the Kid A and Amnesiac era. In September, Radiohead dropped another such hidden gem titled “If You Say The Word.”

Watch the first official music video for “Follow Me Around” performed by Radiohead, below. The video was directed by Us and features actor Guy Pearce.

