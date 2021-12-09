Metallica to Stream 40th Anniversary Concert

For two nights, Metallica will celebrate its 40th anniversary with an exclusive global live streaming event.

Metallica 40th Anniversary Live will stream via partners Amazon Music and Prime Video Channels and broadcast the band’s Dec. 17 and Dec. 19 performances in their hometown of San Francisco at the Chase Center. In-person tickets were initially given to members of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club, and access to the live stream of both performances will be available for free via Amazon Music, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and Prime Video, with or without a Prime subscription.

Additionally, Metallica fans will have access to the films featured in the SF Takeover Film Fest, including Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México on the Coda Collection, Prime Video Channel over the weekend.

The livestream and films kick off a continuation of celebrations of Metallica’s 40th anniversary. Under a partnership with The Coda Collection, Metallica will also release a collection of concert films, documentaries, and more content spanning their four-decade career, highlighted by 28 albums, eight Grammy Awards, and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, exclusively on the channel throughout 2022.

The band is also joining Amazon Music for the release of “The Metallica Takeover,” a guest-hosted station available, exclusive to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers and Prime members, where the band will share stories about the evolution of their music, set to a soundtrack of their hits, and deep cuts.

Photo: Anton Corbijn