Eminem Gets Action Figure Treatment with Collectible Merchandise Launch

Eminem recently dropped a collection of new merchandise, including all-black apparel and a line of collective action figures in his likeness, referencing various concerts throughout the past 20 years.

Part of Eminem’s Black Friday collection, the new merchandise includes hoodies and t-shirts with the phrase “Mom’s Spaghetti,” a lyric from his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself,” and also the name of his restaurant he opened in his hometown of Detroit September 2021, which serves spaghetti sandwiches.

The three Shady Con action figures measure 3/4 inches and include one designed from the rapper’s 2000 performance at Experience Music Project, another sporting a hockey mask and chainsaw costume from a 2000 show at Meadowlands Arena, and a third depicting Eminem as Jimmy “B-Rabbit” Smith from the 2002 film 8 Mile.

Originally part of a collaboration with NiftyGateway in April 2021, the merchandise was originally launched as NFTs.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has received the action figure treatment. In 2001, Art Asylum first launched a collection of action figures of Eminem, including the “My Name is Slim Shady” model.