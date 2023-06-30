Roadside Attractions Releases Trailer for ‘Dreamin’ Wild,’ the Donnie & Joe Emerson Movie

Roadside Attractions has just released the official trailer for Dreamin’ Wild, the new movie about the life of Donnie Emerson. Donnie and Joe Emerson released the album Dreamin’ Wild in 1979 without much buzz, but garnered acclaim when the album was re-released by Light in the Attic in 2012.

Casey Affleck stars as Donnie Emerson while Walton Goggins plays Joe Emerson. Zooey Deschanel, who is a singer and an actress, portrays Nancy, Donnie’s wife.

The trailer for the film showcases Donnie performing as a young man in front of a huge audience before it cuts to his life as an older man. He is struggling with his music career, as he tries to run a business with Nancy. The trailer soon showcases Donnie’s rise to fame from the reissue of the album, and how it affects him and everyone around him.

An official synopsis for Dreamin’ Wild reads, “Dreamin’ Wild, the true story of love and redemption, is about what happened to singer/songwriter Donnie Emerson and his family when the album he and his brother recorded as teens was rediscovered after thirty years of obscurity and was suddenly hailed by music critics as a lost masterpiece. While the album’s rediscovery brings hopes of second chances, it also brings long-buried emotions as Donnie, his wife Nancy, brother Joe, and father Don Sr. come to terms with the past and their newly found fame. Written and directed by Academy Award® and Emmy®-nominated Bill Pohlad and featuring original music by Donnie Emerson, the film stars Academy Award® Winner Casey Affleck, Emmy®-nominated Zooey Deschanel, Emmy®-nominated Walton Goggins, Chris Messina, Jack Dylan Grazer and Emmy® and Grammy Award®-winning Beau Bridges.”

In a mostly positive review of the film, The Hollywood Reporter states, “The movie is itself sort of a B+, or a 7 or 8 out of 10. There are some wonderful riffs here, and a soulful generosity extended toward the kind of folk that never get their due in so many ways, all wrapped around the compelling but seldom explored conceit of a success that happens at the wrong time. But just when the film seems poised to deliver something scorching in its cold wisdom, the whole turreted sand castle gets washed away by a wave of sentimentality and an engulfing break, all closure and hugs.”

Dreamin’ Wild will be released theatrically on August 4. The movie is rated PG for language and thematic elements.

(Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)