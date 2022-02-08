The Who Announce 29-Date North American Tour

Legendary British-born rock band The Who announced that they will be going out on the road for a massive 29-date tour this year. The group is calling it “The Who Hits Back!” tour. These upcoming gigs mark the first time the band has played in America since the 2019 string of dates they called their “Moving On!” tour.

The band took to social media to announce the news. On Twitter, they wrote to their hundreds of thousands of fans: “The Who announce a brand new tour for 2022 . . . THE WHO HITS BACK! Our North American trek will be another rock n’ roll knockout, kicking off 22 April and running through to May 29 The fall leg starts October 2, 2022 and ends November 5. Full details http://thewho.com.”

Our North American trek will be another rock n’ roll knockout, kicking off 22 April and running through to May 29 The fall leg starts October 2, 2022 and ends November 5. Full details https://t.co/9YWi1QZVtc pic.twitter.com/xmBgru3Ne3 — The Who (@TheWho) February 7, 2022

The band’s upcoming dates have been split into two legs: spring and fall. The dates kick off on April 22 in Hollywood, California, and the first set of dates concludes on May 28 in New York. Then the band continues on October 2, beginning the second leg at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. This second tour concludes on November 5 in Las Vegas.

The Who—not to be confused with the World Health Organization—will also hit New York City’s Madison Square Garden on May 26 and appear at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 30.

The group’s remaining founding members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be joined by a slew of artists to back them up, several of whom have rock pedigree. A few of these touring musicians include guitarist Simon Townshend and drummer Zak Starkey.

“Pete and I said we’d be back,” Daltrey said. “But we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around.

“So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together—the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how: by giving it everything we got,” he concluded.

Tickets go on general sale on February 11 at 10 AM local time via Live Nation.

Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Spring

April 22: Hard Rock Live / Hollywood, FL*

April 24: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena / Jacksonville, FL

April 27: Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL

April 30: New Orleans Jazz Festival*

May 3: Moody Center / Austin, TX

May 5: American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX

May 8: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion / The Woodlands, TX

May 10: Paycom Center / Oklahoma City, OK

May 13: FedExForum / Memphis, TN

May 15: TQL Stadium / Cincinnati, OH

May 18: TD Garden / Boston, MA

May 20: Wells Fargo Center / Philadelphia, PA

May 23: Capital One Arena / Washington, D.C.

May 26: Madison Square Garden / New York City, NY

May 28: Bethel Woods Center of the Arts / Bethel, NY

*Not a Live Nation date

Fall