Rod Stewart Gives Staggering Tip to Hotel Staff: “It’s Scottish Hospitality at Its Very Best”

Having contributed to music since the early 1960s, Rod Stewart watched his name rise to stardom as he sold over 120 million albums and received a knighthood in 2016. Although an icon in British rock, the singer never forgot where he came from and always found ways to give back. Recently, the rockstar visited a hotel in Scotland to celebrate the end of 2023. While enjoying his stay, apparently, Stewart graciously offered the staff a tip that would leave most speechless.

Staying at the famous Gleneagles Hotel, Stewart continuously watched as the staff moved about, working diligently throughout the holidays. Spending time with his wife Penny Lancaster and their two sons, the singer decided to honor the staff with a generous tip in the amount of £10,000.

Discussing his stay at the famed hotel, Stewart told The National Scot, “I’ve been lucky enough to stay in some of the top hotels in the world and the service at Gleneagles is second to none. The staff do a terrific job at a very hectic time of the year and deserve every penny. It’s Scottish hospitality at its very best.”

Not only wanting to celebrate their hard work, the icon also gave them some advice on how they should spend the money. Being a fan of Scotland, Stewart added, “I advised the boys and girls at Gleneagles to invest the money wisely. Stick the lot on Scotland to win the Euros.”

Rod Stewart Turned Down Big Money

Always trying to do the right thing, Stewart made headlines last year when reports circulated that he refused to perform in Saudi Arabia. Although the performance would have garnered the singer a massive sum, he declined, writing on Instagram, “I’m grateful that I have a choice whether or not to perform in Saudi Arabia. So many citizens there have extremely limited choices – women, the LGBTQ community, the press. I’d like my choice not to go…to shine a light on the injustices there and ignite positive change.”

It should also be mentioned that Stewart turned down nearly £1 million to perform at the Qatar World Cup as well.

(Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images For Bauer Media)