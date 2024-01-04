Luke Bryan Talks “Brainwashing” His Children Into Family Trip to the Amazon

While known for hits like “Drunk on You”, “I Don’t Want This Night to End”, and “Rain Is a Good Thing”, Luke Bryan is also married to Caroline Boyer and the couple has two sons. Given the hectic schedule that comes with a music career and touring, recently, the country singer shared a glimpse into what he likes to do in his spare time and the vacation he would love to take his family on.

Videos by American Songwriter

Appearing on Audacy’s Rob + Holly podcast, Bryan shared that he once took a fishing trip by himself, but it wasn’t just any fishing trip. “I’ve done an Amazon Peacock Bass fishing trip.” Already sounding amazing, the singer admitted that his family wants to recreate that trip, but with them included. “My children know that I’ve done it, and they want to go do it. It’s all about including the family on these things too. I’ve got a lot of crazy little things that we’ll try to check off the list as a family. I’ve done a really, really great job of brainwashing [my] children into doing exactly what I like to do.”

[See Luke Bryan In Concert – Tickets On Sale NOW]

Luke Bryan Celebrates Wife’s Birthday With Cheeky Message

Although having discussed his role as a father to Bo, 15, and Tatum Christopher, 13, before, Bryan explained being in the “golden years” of fatherhood. He told People, “They become your buddies. I mean, they’re still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies.” He continued, “And I’m certainly in the golden years. I mean, it’s like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along.”

[RELATED: Luke Bryan Shares His Family’s Favorite Fun Christmas Tradition]

Besides never forgetting the one to make the family possible, the country singer took a moment to celebrate his wife on her birthday. Sharing a picture of them on Instagram on December 31, Bryan captioned the post with a cheeky message, writing, “Happy Birthday, I love you to the moon and back. Thank god yo butt was born.” Gaining over 200,000 likes, fans also sent birthday wishes to Boyer.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Dave Pedley/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)