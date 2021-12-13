Rod Stewart Sings 1977 Hit “You’re in My Heart” to Ailing Fan

Rod Stewart sang a portion of his 1977 hit “You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)” to surprise a fan battling brain cancer.

The recorded video titled “Sir Rod Stewart fulfills one man’s last wish—sings him his favorite song,” was posted on Twitter by Good News Movement (GNM) and opens with a brief message from Stewart to Gary.

“Gary, this is Rod Stewart here, all the way from London, England, where it’s freezing cold,” said Stewart in the video. “I hear you’re in not-good health at the moment, and I also hear you’re also a great fan of mine, so I’d like to do this little song for you.”

Singing the song, off his eighth album Foot Loose & Fancy Free, a cappella, Stewart closes the message with a “Merry Christmas” wish to Gary and blows kisses to the camera to his fan.

“He blew you kisses,” said Gary’s sister to her brother in the video, following the performance. “What do you think of that?” Giving a thumbs-up, Gary responded “Wow” and “Brilliant.”

Good News Movement, a social media account showcasing positive stories, photos, and videos, shared that Gary’s niece Jenna worked hard to connect with Stewart to bring together this special moment for her uncle.

“Good News Movement had the honor of connecting with Rod’s family who immediately told us ‘consider it done,” said the GNM. The family shared the video with GNM showing Stewart and Gary on a split-screen during the special recorded message.

“They sent over this video which was shown to Gary by his sister (heard on this video) and wife (filming),” added GNM. “Gary’s family says it’s the most Gary has spoken and are immensely grateful to the Stewart family.”

