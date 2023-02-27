Elton John, Adele, Harry Styles, and More Unable to Perform at King Charles III’s Coronation

Harry Styles, Elton John, the Spice Girls, and several other artists have reportedly declined the invitation to perform at the upcoming coronation of King Charles III in May.

Adele and Ed Sheeran were the first artists to say no to the King’s invite, according to a report in Marie Claire , while another report revealed that John, Styles, and the Spice Girls also followed suit. The latter three acts reportedly turned down the coronation performance, scheduled for May 7, due to busy schedules.

At one point, the Spice Girls Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton were nearly confirmed to reunite for the special performance but ultimately declined.

Styles is currently on his worldwide Love On Tour, while John is finishing up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.

Additionally, Robbie Williams has also reportedly turned down the invite to perform, while his former Take That bandmates—Mark Owen, Howard Donald, and Gary Barlow—are still set to headline the concert, which will also feature Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kylie and Dannii Minogue, and Lionel Richie.

“Organizers are working against the clock to pull together an exciting lineup but have hit a series of challenges,” a source told The Sun for the coronation concert. “Elton John was top of Charles’ list, but, due to his European tour, which sees him performing in Germany the Friday before, then again soon after the Windsor concert, he isn’t able to make the dash to the U.K. work. Meanwhile, man-of-the-moment Harry Styles is also tied up with touring and unable to get key band members together, as they’ll be on much-needed downtime.”

The coronation of the new monarch and The Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles is scheduled to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, and will be followed by a weekend of events, including the May 7 Coronation Concert, which will be broadcast live by BBC, and conclude with The Big Help Out on May 8, a day of service to encourage volunteerism across the country.

On June 4, 2022, the Platinum Jubilee, held at Buckingham Palace in celebration of the 70-year-reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8 at 96, concluded with a Platinum Party At The Palace concert, featuring performances by Queen, Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Ed Sheeran and more.

