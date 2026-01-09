RodeoHouston Announces Performances by Cody Johnson, Red Clay Strays, Chris Stapleton, & More

While most music festivals offer a weekend packed with performances, RodeoHouston needed more than a few days to host one of the biggest rodeos in America. Completely taking over the NRG Stadium, RodeoHouston will celebrate country music, the cowboy lifestyle, and the rugged life of the rodeo. Spanning over 20 days, organizers have recently announced a lineup that includes top names such as Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Chris Stapleton, and more. But again, with RodeoHouston lasting 21 days, the event needed a few more big names.

Although not taking the stage until the sun goes down, RodeoHouston offers more than music and horses. The event included carnival rides, shopping, a Rodeo Run, and a wine garden. Having entertainment for the whole family, the night’s main event will showcase some of the top riders in bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, and women’s barrel racing and breakaway roping.

Aside from food, shopping, rides, and cowboys, RodeoHouston will finish each night with a special performance. Just last year, stars like Reba McEntire, Journey, Riley Green, Charley Crockett, Post Malone, Brad Paisley, Cody Jinks, Zach Top, and several others performed. Having to compete with last year’s lineup, it seemed that organizers knew exactly who to call.

RodeoHouston’s Full Performance Lineup

Already revealing names like Johnson, Green, and Stapleton, the full RodeoHouston schedule included:

Monday – March 2 – Riley Green Tuesday – March 3 – J Balvin Wednesday – March 4 – Rascal Flatts Thursday – March 5 – Russell Dickerson Friday – March 6 – Lizzo Saturday – March 7 – Dwight Yoakam Sunday – March 8 – Forrest Frank Monday – March 9 – Luke Bryan Tuesday – March 10 – Megan Moroney Wednesday – March 11 – Creed Thursday – March 12- Chris Stapleton Friday – March 13 – Shaboozey Saturday – March 14 – Kelly Clarkson Sunday – March 15 – Pepe Aguilar Monday – March 16 – Cross Canadian Ragweed Tuesday – March 17 – The Red Clay Strays Wednesday – March 18 – Koe Wetzel Thursday – March 19 – Lainey Wilson Friday – March 20 – Parker McCollum Saturday – March 21 – Tim McGraw Sunday – March 22 – Cody Johnson with special guests Jon Pardi & Randy Houser

With the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo CEO, Chris Boleman, calling the lineup a “vibrant footprint” of Houston’s “Western roots”, tickets are expected to go fast. And looking at the names above, RodeoHouston is once again proving why it remains one of the most anticipated and talked-about events in country music.

