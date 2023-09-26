The Rolling Stones Tease Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder Collaboration ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’

The Rolling Stones are due to release their 26th studio album, Hackney Diamonds, on October 20. That’s a big deal on its own, for many reasons. Here’s another one: it features a new collaboration with Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga.

The band’s been teasing the song on social media, including with a snippet released on September 25.

In the clip, we hear a rocking drum groove — likely played by Steve Jordan — along with a high-pitched falsetto pierce through the air. Mick Jagger’s voice comes in near the end with a command: “Play me something,” and we hear a bluesy electric piano riff. It comes with an animation of a hand reaching out from under a rainstorm, with finger nails long like claws. It’s similar to the hands that appear on the album’s cover.

The caption ends with an announcement: “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” will be “falling down to this earth” on Thursday, September 28 at 5 p.m. BST.

According to the album’s pre-release description and track list, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” is the penultimate track on Hackney Diamonds and clocks in at 7:22 in length. For reference, that’s six seconds shorter than “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and six seconds longer than “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking.”

It’ll be the second single released ahead of the album, after “Angry,” which arrived with a music video starring Euphoria and The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney.

Hackney Diamonds is the first Stones album since the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts in 2021. Watts’ drumming does appear on two tracks, however: “Mess It Up” and “Live by the Sword.” Hackney Diamonds also sees the return of former bassist Bill Wyman on one track, “Live by the Sword.” It marks his first appearance on a Stones record since 1989.

Other notable guests on Hackney Diamonds include Elton John, who plays piano on “Get Close” and “Live by the Sword,” and Paul McCartney, who plays bass on “Bite My Head Off.” In case it’s not clear already, Hackney Diamonds is gonna be a party, man. Only a few more weeks ’til we can join it.