Sophia Hoffman Gives ‘The Voice’ a Second Shot after No Chair Turns Last Season

Sometimes circling back to a past defeat can prove fruitful. Eighteen-year-old Sophia Hoffman proved that fact on the Season 24 premiere of The Voice when she auditioned for the second time in front of the celebrity judges–Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend.

Hoffman originally appeared on Season 23 of the talent competition, but received no chair turns for her performance of Rocío Dúrcal’s “Amor Eterno.” Each of the judges told her to continue honing her craft back then. It seems she took their advice.

Hoffman decided to perform Demi Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me” for her second go-around on The Voice stage. The song was the perfect choice to showcase Hoffman’s powerful belt. In the end, both McEntire and Horan expressed their interest in having the young singer on their team.

“We always tell people, ‘Come Back and it might work out,'” Legend told Hoffman. “Now look what happened.”

Hoffman and her parents were overcome with joy after two of the four judges turned around for her. “I loved your voice,” McEntire told the singer. “You have such strength and power in it. So congratulations, and welcome to The Voice.”

“Wowie, you’re back,” Horan added. “When you just said you’re 18, I can’t believe that. There was so much more grit and maturity to it than I was expecting.”

Soon after the battle between McEntire and Horan got underway. In customary Voice fashion, “The Queen” and Horan, the self-proclaimed “Prince,” poked fun at one another to try and sway Hoffman to their side.

“I’ve been in the business a long time,” McEntire said in her pitch. “I’d love to share my expertise with you.”

In the end, Hoffman chose Horan as her coach. Horan stole McEntire’s crown and staff and twirled around in victory. Check out Hoffman’s performance, below.

Season 23 of The Voice premiered earlier this year. First-time coach Horan took home the crown with Gina Miles. Longtime coach Blake Shelton retired after last season, opening up a spot for McEntire. Season 24 of The Voice will continue to air on NBC and Peacock.

Photo Credit: Greg Gayne/NBC