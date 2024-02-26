Ruby Leigh Teases New Music Video with Behind-the-Scenes Photo Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Premiere

A new season of The Voice premieres tonight and the contestants have some big shoes to fill. Last season’s winner and runner-up are still riding the wave of fame they gained from the show. Notably, runner-up Ruby Leigh used her time on the show as a way to bolster her career which was already blooming before her Blind Audition.

Videos by American Songwriter

After finishing The Voice, Leigh carried on with a whole new fanbase. She has played a handful of shows, shared some cover songs on social media, and teased her debut album. Last week, she teased a new music video with a post and behind-the-scenes photo.

[RELATED: Watch a Pre-‘The Voice’ Ruby Leigh Nail a Cover of Billy Strings’ “Dust in a Baggie”]

The photo shows Leigh on the set of her upcoming video. She’s sitting in front of a small fire holding her guitar while the small production crew works their magic. “I can’t wait to show y’all my latest video,” she wrote in the post. “Be the first to see it on my YouTube channel,” she added. Then, she directed her followers to subscribe and turn on notifications so they’ll know when the video drops.

Ruby Leigh’s YouTube Channel is a Goldmine

Those who enjoyed Leigh’s output on The Voice and want to hear more are in luck. Her YouTube channel is packed with videos that go back to when she was just nine years old. Fans can watch her talent grow and evolve over the years.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Runner-up Ruby Leigh Shows Her Range with an Impressive Cover of a Classic Cranberries Song]

Her channel also contains a wealth of cover songs that show her range. For instance, she’s done renditions of Hank Williams Sr.’s “Long Gone Lonesome Blues,” Billy Strings’ “Watch It Fall” and “Dust in a Baggy,” Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” and many more.

The Voice wasn’t the beginning or the end for Leigh. Instead, it was a stepping stone to bigger and better things. Her YouTube channel shows that she has the voice, talent, and drive to take her career to the next level. Her appearance on the show allowed her to get advice from Reba McEntire and brought her countless fans across the country and beyond. In short, she’ll be one to watch in the coming years.

Featured Image: YouTube