Shopping for the best digital piano for under $1,000 is definitely possible. There are plenty of top-rated brands with quality pianos at this price, some even are available for under $700.

We rounded up 5 of our favorite digital pianos under $1,000. A quality piano everyone will enjoy is the P-125A from Yamaha.

The popular digital piano has keys that feel like an acoustic piano and instrument sounds that sound just like some of your favorite acoustic pianos as well.

With 88 weighted keys, 192 polyphony notes, and MIDI connectivity, you're all set for learning and producing music from home.

Read on for more of our favorite digital pianos. We considered features like sound, weight, size, connectivity, and more from some of the best digital piano brands in the world.

Best Digital Pianos Under $1,000

1. Best Piano for Everyone - Yamaha P-125a 88-key Digital Piano

SPECS

Key Number: 88

Type of Keys: Weighted

Polyphony: 192

Yamaha is the gold standard in the world of pianos. Between grand and digital pianos, they've got some of the best pianos you'll ever play. The P-125a is one piano we can't recommend enough.

The piano has a terrific polyphony note count, and weighted keys, and overall just sounds like a great traditional piano.

This would make an excellent digital piano for new players or for experienced players who want something more affordable for home or practice. The piano is suited for playing various musical genres and has a built-in metronome for practicing rhythm.

Some other features we love are the USB port so you can connect your MIDI, duo mode so you can split the keyboard into 2 halves for piano lessons or duets, and split mode which lets you play a different voice with each hand.

It's a nice-looking piano that has plenty of instrument voices ranging between electric pianos, strings, and organs.

2. Another Quality Piano for Everyone - Roland FP-30X Digital Piano with Speakers

SPECS

Key Number: 88

Type of Keys: PHA-4, Weighted, Progressive Hammer Action

Polyphony: 256

Here's a top-quality digital piano for some intermediate and advanced players. Seasoned players love Roland and for good reason. Roland is big when it comes to digital and electronic instruments. The FP-30X is one of the best digital pianos for anyone wanting a realistic feel and plenty of sounds and connectivity options.

This keyboard has a PHA-4 Standard keyboard with progressive hammer action, which does a great job of mimicking an acoustic grand piano.

As for the sounds, there are plenty of acoustic and electronic instrument sounds (organs, strings, synths, and more) fit for a variety of musical genres. So, whether you play indie rock, R&B, or classical tunes, this is a great piano for you.

Use it at home or collab in piano lessons or in the studio. It'll even make a great pick for performances. The onboard speakers are powerful, so it'll sound great for concert play at smaller venues.

Lastly, we love that you have plenty of connectivity via Bluetooth and USB. So it'll be easy to work with apps such as GarageBand, Piano Partner 2, and your computer-based DAW.

3. Best 61-Key Piano for Travel - Yamaha CK61 61-key Stage Piano

SPECS

Key Number: 61

Type of Keys: FSB Keyboard

Polyphony: 128

For those wanting a solid digital piano with 61 keys for storage or even playing reasons, consider Yamaha's CK61 61-key piano. They basically combined the CP stage Piano and the YC stage keyboard and created this awesome digital piano.

It's become popular for its piano, organ, string, synth, strings, and percussion sounds. There are also effects such as reverb, delay, modulation, distortion, wah, filters, and rotary speaker effects.

Some other perks are that there's a 4-zone MIDI Master Keyboard Control for controlling hardware and soft synths and an input for connecting a mic or another keyboard.

That will be lots of fun if you have friends who also play or like to sing along. You can also take advantage of the Bluetooth audio input for playing along with your favorite songs.

We like that it's lightweight and battery-powered. It's under 13 lbs so take it on the go. And since it's battery powered you can get creative with where you play. Take it to the park, practice sessions with friends, or a gig.

4. An Affordable Digital Piano Set - Alesis Virtue 88-key Digital Piano

SPECS

Key Number: 88

Type of Keys: Full Size

Polyphony: 128

Alesis has some quality affordable instruments, including the Alesis Virtue. This digital piano bundle comes with a bench and stand so you can begin putting together your music room or a dedicated space for practice at home. The piano is well-built and has plenty of features for the whole family to enjoy.

The piano features 88 keys and they are semi-weighted for expressive playing. The piano has realistic and rich samples, so play around with the electric pianos, organs, and more so you can explore intricate playing and other musical genres.

Enjoy the built-in effects, reverb, and chorus. You can play around with depth and experiment with your style.

We really like how affordable this piano bundle is. For under $500, you get lots of gear you'll need for playing comfortably.

The keys aren't weighted, but you'll enjoy the full-sized keys if you like to play fast.

5. A Quality Piano for Seasoned Players - Korg D1 88-key Stage Piano / Controller

SPECS

Key Number: 88

Type of Keys: Real Weighted Hammer Action (RH3)

Polyphony: 120

Korg is a fantastic brand known for its pedals, amps, DJ equipment, but most importantly, its synths, keyboards, and digital pianos. This list wouldn't be complete without an option from Korg. The Korg D1 is a great digital piano for seasoned players looking for a wide range of sounds.

The piano has sounds sampled from grand pianos, providing a realistic and expressive sound. They also have sounds from organs, strings, and more. And of course, what's a Korg piano without some built-in effects? Enjoy brilliance, reverb, and chorus.

What really makes this digital piano stand out is that is one of the best compact digital piano and MIDI controllers you can take on the go. The sound quality you'll get from Korg is unlike no other. Many seasoned players compare it to a real acoustic piano.

You'll definitely want to gig with this digital piano.

Best Digital Piano Under $1,000 Buyer's Guide

Shopping for your first digital piano can be a bit overwhelming. We'll simplify all of the buying factors you'll need to consider, including keyboard action, sound quality, connectivity, and more.

Keyboard Action

Do you want a keyboard or digital piano that feels realistic? If so, consider a key action that is weighted, hammer action, or graded. These will mimic the feel of an acoustic piano.

Sound Quality

Make sure there are realistic tones and dynamics. You want a variety of instruments to play with.

Polyphony

This is the number of individual notes your instrument can produce simultaneously. The higher the number, the more expressive your playing will be. A 64-note polyphony is a sweet spot. Aim for that.

Connectivity and Features

Additional features to look out for are USB ports, MIDI connectivity, and audio outputs. This will make recording and music production smoother.

Also, consider learning features like a built-in metronome or access to online lessons. A metronome will improve your timing and rhythm. Online lessons from Melodics will help you learn quickly.

Size and Portability

Size will play a big role in the type of digital piano you'll buy. Do you want a 88-key piano that comes with a bench and stand or do you want a 61-key piano that's lightweight and easy to travel with? Consider weight as well.

Budget

You have many options with a budget under $1,000. You can find many beginner-friendly digital pianos under $500 and some higher-end options near $1,000. Prices will vary on brand and model, along with features and bundles.

Best Digital Piano Under $1,000 Frequently Asked Questions

How Many Keys Should a Digital Piano Have?

88 keys is best for adults or seasoned players. You can also give 61 keys a try. Younger players especially start with 61 or fewer keys. However, if you need to prioritize having a compact piano, consider fewer keys.

What's the Difference Between a Digital Piano and a Keyboard?

Digital pianos replicate the sound and feel of an acoustic piano. Keyboards can and often do the same, but many keyboards are more versatile and have more sounds, effects, and features for other sounds beyond piano samples.

Do I Need Weighted Keys?

If you want the keys to feel as similar as possible to an acoustic, yes. Weighted or hammer-action is the way to go! If you play casually or like the synth feel, then don't worry about weighted keys.

Verdict

A quality digital piano we love is the Yamaha P125A. It's a straightforward piano with very good sound. No matter what your piano playing experience is, you'll find it to be a quality piano to have at home.

It's a popular piano for piano students and also for experienced players looking for an affordable portable digital piano for practice and jam sessions. Enjoy split mode as a student or piano playing with bandmates.

We love all of the brands on this list, but Korg is an all-time favorite. Their digital keyboard is another top contender for a piano you should consider out of the bunch. The popular portable digital piano gets lots of love for sounding just like an acoustic piano.

