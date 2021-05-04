Rufus Wainwright Announces U.S. Tour with José González

Rufus Wainwright is hitting the road this summer alongside co-headliner, singer-songwriter-guitarist, José Gonzalez for their Unfollow the Rules in the Local Valley Tour.
The 10 date tour will kick off on September 20 in Kansas City, Missouri, making stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Boston before wrapping on October 2 in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
The new tour will find Wainwright sharing music from his ninth studio album, Unfollow the Rules, which features songs “Trouble in Paradise,” “This One’s For the Ladies (That Lunge)” and “Early Morning Madness.”
Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, May 5 with remaining tickets being released to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. (local). Limited VIP tickets and an exclusive merch bundle will also be available.
SEPTEMBER
20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
21 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place
23 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop Auditorium At UMN
24 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
25 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium at The Center For The Performing Arts (Public on sale 8/6)
26 – Detroit, MI –Cathedral Theatre at The Masonic Temple
28 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
29 – Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theatre
30 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
OCTOBER
2 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre