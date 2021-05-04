Rufus Wainwright Announces U.S. Tour with José González

Rufus Wainwright is hitting the road this summer alongside co-headliner, singer-songwriter-guitarist, José Gonzalez for their Unfollow the Rules in the Local Valley Tour.

The 10 date tour will kick off on September 20 in Kansas City, Missouri, making stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Boston before wrapping on October 2 in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

The new tour will find Wainwright sharing music from his ninth studio album, Unfollow the Rules, which features songs “Trouble in Paradise,” “This One’s For the Ladies (That Lunge)” and “Early Morning Madness.”

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, May 5 with remaining tickets being released to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. (local). Limited VIP tickets and an exclusive merch bundle will also be available.

SEPTEMBER

20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

21 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

23 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop Auditorium At UMN

24 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

25 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium at The Center For The Performing Arts (Public on sale 8/6)

26 – Detroit, MI –Cathedral Theatre at The Masonic Temple

28 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

29 – Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theatre

30 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

OCTOBER

2 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre