Rufus Wainwright Releases New Live LP, ‘Unfollow the Rules —The Paramour Session’

Today (September 10), the buttery-voiced songwriter, Rufus Wainwright, released a new live concert recording, Rufus Wainwright: Unfollow the Rules—The Paramour Session.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the live album features songs from Wainwright’s acclaimed recent 2020 studio LP, Unfollow the Rules. The 48-year-old, Rhinebeck, New York-born artist performs boldly and poignantly, as usual, on the new LP.

Check out the new album here and watch the two-time Grammy-nominated artist perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

Wainwright’s new live record showcases the artist as he performs songs from his recent Grammy-nominated LP. He also includes two new tracks, “How To Treat A Lady” and “Happy Easter.”

UNFOLLOW THE RULES – The Paramour Session

Track listing:

Unfollow The Rules

Damsel In Distress

This One’s For The Ladies (That Lunge!)

My Little You

Going To A Town

Peaceful Afternoon

Devils and Angels (Hatred)

Only the People That Love

How To Treat A Lady

Happy Easter

The epic performer has also begun a new tour. Dates below:

September

10 – San Diego CA – Humphreys ‡

12 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery ‡

20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater §

21 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place §

23 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop At UMN §

24 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre §

25 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium at The Center For The Performing Arts §

26 – Detroit, MI –Cathedral Theatre at The Masonic Temple §

28 – Washington, DC – The Anthem §

29 – Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theatre §

30 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 §

October

9 – Edinburgh – Usher Hall

10 – Manchester – Bridgewater Hall

12 – Sheffield – City Hall

13- York – Barbican

15 – Cambridge – The Corn Exchange

17 – Southend-On-Sea – Cliffs Pavillion *

19 – London – The London Palladium

20 – Brighton – Brighton Dome

* Solo Performance

‡ w/Aimee Mann

§ w/José González

¶ Unfollow The Rules w/full band