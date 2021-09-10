Rufus Wainwright Releases New Live LP, ‘Unfollow the Rules —The Paramour Session’

Today (September 10), the buttery-voiced songwriter, Rufus Wainwright, released a new live concert recording, Rufus Wainwright: Unfollow the Rules—The Paramour Session.
Recorded in Los Angeles, the live album features songs from Wainwright’s acclaimed recent 2020 studio LP, Unfollow the Rules. The 48-year-old, Rhinebeck, New York-born artist performs boldly and poignantly, as usual, on the new LP.
Check out the new album here and watch the two-time Grammy-nominated artist perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live:
Wainwright’s new live record showcases the artist as he performs songs from his recent Grammy-nominated LP. He also includes two new tracks, “How To Treat A Lady” and “Happy Easter.”
UNFOLLOW THE RULES – The Paramour Session
Track listing:
Unfollow The Rules
Damsel In Distress
This One’s For The Ladies (That Lunge!)
My Little You
Going To A Town
Peaceful Afternoon
Devils and Angels (Hatred)
Only the People That Love
How To Treat A Lady
Happy Easter
The epic performer has also begun a new tour. Dates below:
September
10 – San Diego CA – Humphreys ‡
12 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery ‡
20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater §
21 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place §
23 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop At UMN §
24 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre §
25 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium at The Center For The Performing Arts §
26 – Detroit, MI –Cathedral Theatre at The Masonic Temple §
28 – Washington, DC – The Anthem §
29 – Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theatre §
30 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 §
October
9 – Edinburgh – Usher Hall
10 – Manchester – Bridgewater Hall
12 – Sheffield – City Hall
13- York – Barbican
15 – Cambridge – The Corn Exchange
17 – Southend-On-Sea – Cliffs Pavillion *
19 – London – The London Palladium
20 – Brighton – Brighton Dome
* Solo Performance
‡ w/Aimee Mann
§ w/José González
¶ Unfollow The Rules w/full band