New Song Saturday: Hear New Tracks from Olivia Rodrigo, Rufus Wainwright, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

Videos by American Songwriter

To that end, we are sharing eight new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of sonic composition. So check out these tracks from artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Odell, Rufus Wainwright, Flo Milli, and more.

“all-American bitch,” “get him back!” Olivia Rodrigo

This week, everyone’s favorite new singing star Olivia Rodrigo shared two live-performance videos for the songs “all-american bitch” and “get him back!” Rodrigo fans can check out the acoustic-driven former here and the latter rocker here below.

“Mr. McAdams,” Lil Dicky

Platinum-selling rapper Lil Dicky (born Dave Burd), who rose to popularity on the show Dave, this week announced the forthcoming release of his new album, PENITH (The DAVE Soundtrack). The record will include 22 songs from the comedy and will drop on January 19. Fans can check out the first single, “Mr. McAdams,” here below.

“Never Lose Me,” Flo Milli

Acclaimed rapper Flo Milli released her latest music video this week for the song, “Never Lose Me.” The sexual, lyrical offering is another in a string of alluring hits for the 23-year-old Mobile, Alabama-born MC. Check out the latest from Milli here below.

“One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer,” Justin Golden

Known for his keen blues tunes, talented singer/songwriter Justin Golden, released his newest single, “One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer,” his twist on the Amos Milburn song of a similar name. Check out the romp of a song that features Devil’s Coattails here below.

“Pistol Paccin,” NLE Choppa

This week, Memphis rapper NLE Choppa released his newest music video for the single, “Pistol Paccin,” which features the rising Texas rapper BigXThaPlug. Fans can check out the sharp-tongued new work from the star lyricist here below.

“Justice Delivers Its Death,” Rufus and Martha Wainwright

Golden-voiced singer Rufus Wainwright performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with his sister Martha this week, sharing their rendition of the Sufjan Stevens song, “Justice Delivers Its Death,” from Stevens’ 2012 LP Silver & Gold. Check out the siblings knocking it out of the park here below.

“The End,” Tom Odell

Platinum-selling emotive singer/songwriter Tom Odell shared his latest track this week, “The End.” It’s an intense song from an intense creative mind. It’s from his forthcoming new record, Black Friday, which is set to drop January 26. Check it out here below.

On Top of the Covers (Live from The Sun Rose), T-Pain

The incomparable singer T-Pain this week shared a new live recording of tracks from his recent studio album, On Top of the Covers. Check out On Top of the Covers (Live from The Sun Rose), the latest stirring offering from the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter here below.

Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images