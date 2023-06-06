Colombian Hitmaker Karol G Inks Deal with Interscope Records

Colombian hitmaker Karol G has inked a deal with Interscope Records, the Universal Music Group-owned label. The music giant announced the news on Tuesday afternoon (June 6) after “lengthy negotiations,” according to Billboard.

Karol G – real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro – initially signed her first record deal in 2010. She was only 19 years old when she teamed up with Universal Music Latin Entertainment. After 13 years in the industry, the Latin American singer/songwriter became a prominent name and decorative artist.

Karol G is managed by Noah Assad, the man behind Spotify’s most-streamed artist Bad Bunny. Throughout her decade-spanning career, the rapper scored numerous Latin Grammy Awards, Billboard Latin Music honors, and a handful of accolades at the Premio Lo Nuestro. Her collaboration “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj became an international hit, becoming the first all-female duet to peak at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

Some of her biggest hits include the romantic track “Secreto” with Anuel AA, “Mi Cama,” “Bichota,” mainstream radio hit “Punto G,” and “Ahora Me Llama,” her trap-leaning single with Bad Bunny. Most recently, the artist dropped Mānana Será Bonito. The album graced the top of the Billboard 200 chart upon release, becoming the first Spanish record to do so by a female.

“Our partnership with Karol and her team dates back to the beginning of her career, and it has been a thrilling journey filled with incredible music,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group, in a statement to Billboard. “She is simply one of the most exciting artists in popular music today, and we’re honored she has chosen to deepen her partnership with UMG for many more years to come.”

Karol G will soon embark on her very first stadium tour in the United States. The Mañana Será Bonito Tour is scheduled to kick off in August in Las Vegas and will conclude in late September. The vocalist will appear at Lollapalooza in Chicago before the highly anticipated trek. For upcoming appearances and tickets, visit karolgmusic.com.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images