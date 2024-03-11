What Time Does ‘The Voice’ Start Tonight? How to Watch the Fifth Night of Blind Auditions

The blind auditions are returning to The Voice for another night as the coaches work to fill up their teams this season. The new episode airs tonight (March 11) at 8 pm Eastern on NBC. It will also be available on Peacock the next day.

Recently on The Voice, a handful of talented teenagers impressed the coaches with their singing abilities. 16-year-old William Alexander almost brought Reba McEntire to tears as he performed “Ceilings” by Lizzie McAlpine. The performance was in honor of his late grandfather. His strong performance earned chair turns from Chance the Rapper and McEntire, and he received praise from the other three coaches as well.

“Sorry we didn’t turn around but your tone was phenomenal,” said Dan, and Shay chimed in, “I thought your performance got exponentially better with every single line that went on.”

Chance praised William’s “unique tone,” saying that he doesn’t think there’s “anybody in the competition that sounds anything like you.” Then, hearing William reveal that he was thinking about his grandfather while singing, McEntire admitted that when she thinks of a loved one while singing she gets overcome by emotion. She asked William how he did it.

“I just pictured him hearing this and seeing me do this and it just made me feel so proud to be here,” William replied. McEntire was impressed, and got a little choked up. Eventually, William chose Team Reba.

There’s Young Talent in Abundance on The Voice

In addition to William, there was also 17-year-old Anya True who captivated Dan + Shay with her performance. She sang Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” for the coaches, hoping for just one chair turn. She ultimately received turns from Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper.

Shay praised her performance and her vulnerability, calling it “flawless.” Anya chose the duo. Fans on Twitter were also captivated by her performance, and they commented on her “pleasing” tone and “signature” vocals.

On tonight’s episode, 16-year-old Serenity Arce will make a return to The Voice after appearing at 14 on season 21 for an audition. While she didn’t make it on the show then, now she incited an all-out battle between the five coaches. In the pre-released segment, she performed Sam Fischer’s “This City” and earned a four chair turn.

John Legend praised her for returning for a second try, saying, “I am so proud of you coming back because all of us have had people tell us no and we had to come back and say, ‘we’re going to try again.’ And that’s how we got to where we are. I’m so proud of you for doing that.”

Fans will have to wait until tonight at 8 pm to find out who Serenity will choose to be her coach.

