Sadler Vaden Builds Up “Good Man” on Acoustic Version

Sadler Vaden just wants to be a good guy. In fact, he’s pretty straight-forward about it on track “Good Man,” off his second, full length album Anybody Out There? (you can read our review of it here).

Backed by melodious guitars, some Tom Petty hooks, and Sadler’s unwilted croons, Anybody Out There? is a heartfelt ode to being more present, finding peace within, and questioning one’s character, an especially rousing message during times of constant distraction and when life seems upended.

This notion is picked apart more on “Good Man,” Sadler’s anthem for living a compassed life, and being a standup man and is the root of Anybody Out There?

“‘Good Man’ is the linchpin of the album,” Vader tells American Songwriter. “Once that song was finished, I felt I had a complete presentation.”

Vaden stripped back the emotional ballad on his latest acoustic version, delicately plucking each sentimental lyric But still I want to be the change in the mirror / I can see just who I wanna be … A stand up man tells the truth / Won’t back down if somebody hurts you / Won’t turn around and play the fool / I wanna be a good man for you.

Broken down in its simplest form, the grainy video—tracked live with 4k super 8 film—offers up the “Good Man” at its most raw and visceral, uncovering a new song in the process.

His follow up to his self-titled debut and 2016’s Sadler Vision, the singer and songwriter, known for his work with Drivin’ N Cryin’ and Jason Isbell (and The 400 Unit), pulled in some of his 400 Unit bandmates Jimbo Hart Derry DeBorja and self produced Anybody Out There?

Even though the message seems clear on “Good Man,” he says it could use some repeating.

“It’s very anthemic,” he says. “I thought it’d be a great thing for a message like that to be sung over and over.”