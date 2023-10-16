Sam Hunt Unveils 2024 Outskirts Tour Dates

Sam Hunt is hitting the road next year for an extensive new set of headlining dates. The country star’s 2024 Outskirts Tour will stop in 17 cities across the U.S. through mid-April.

The span of arena dates will kick off on February 22 with a performance in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Hunt will stop in Columbus, Milwaukee, and Nashville before wrapping up with a concert in Charlottesville, Virginia, on April 13.

Fellow country artists Brett Young and Lily Rose will serve as support on all newly announced dates. This Friday (October 20), Hunt will release a new single, “Came the Closest,” which is his first track since dropping “Women In My Life” in May.

A complete list of 2024 Outskirts Tour dates can be found below. Fans can access an artist presale for all concert stops beginning this Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m. local time. A general on-sale will start on Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information on the tour and ticketing options by visiting Sam Hunt’s official website.

February 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

February 23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

February 24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 2 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 3 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

March 14 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

March 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 16 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

March 21 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

March 22 – Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena

March 23 – Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad Arena

April 4 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

April 5 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 11 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 12 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

April 13 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

