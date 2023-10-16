Sam Hunt Unveils 2024 Outskirts Tour Dates

Sam Hunt is hitting the road next year for an extensive new set of headlining dates. The country star’s 2024 Outskirts Tour will stop in 17 cities across the U.S. through mid-April.
Videos by American Songwriter
The span of arena dates will kick off on February 22 with a performance in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Hunt will stop in Columbus, Milwaukee, and Nashville before wrapping up with a concert in Charlottesville, Virginia, on April 13.
Fellow country artists Brett Young and Lily Rose will serve as support on all newly announced dates. This Friday (October 20), Hunt will release a new single, “Came the Closest,” which is his first track since dropping “Women In My Life” in May.
[RELATED: Top 10 Songs by Sam Hunt]
A complete list of 2024 Outskirts Tour dates can be found below. Fans can access an artist presale for all concert stops beginning this Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m. local time. A general on-sale will start on Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information on the tour and ticketing options by visiting Sam Hunt’s official website.
2024 Outskirts Tour Dates
February 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
February 23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
February 24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
March 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 2 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
March 3 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
March 14 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
March 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
March 16 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
March 21 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
March 22 – Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena
March 23 – Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad Arena
April 4 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
April 5 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
April 11 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
April 12 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
April 13 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
Photo by Steven Alan Worster, Courtesy of MCA Nashville