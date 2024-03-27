Twenty One Pilots Announce Massive World Tour for 2024-2025

Twenty One Pilots just announced a massive 10-month international tour, set to span the end of 2024 through 2025. This is going to be the alt-rock/rap-rock band’s biggest touring venturing yet, spanning the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. No supporting acts have been announced.

The Clancy World Tour announcement comes just days after the band released a new single, “Next Semester”. The tour will promote Twenty One Pilots’ upcoming LP, Clancy.

The Twenty One Pilots 2024 Tour will start on August 15 in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena. Unless even more dates are added to the already huge tour, it should end on May 14, 2025 in London, England at The O2.

Fans can get their artist presale code and more info on the presale via the band’s website. Presale dates will vary for different tour dates, but it looks like many of them will begin on April 2, 4, and 5 at 10:00 am local through Ticketmaster.

Once general sale starts on April 5 at 10:00 am local, fans have a few more options for tickets. For non-US dates, Viagogo tends to be the best platform for finding tickets to international concerts. Just as well, Stubhub is a great resource for finding US tickets. We recommend Stubhub as the go-to secondary ticketing platform for high-profile tours like this, since fans can often find tickets to sold-out or close-to-selling-out concert dates on the platform.

This tour is going to be enormous, but that doesn’t mean that tickets will be easy to get. Get yours ASAP before they sell out!

August 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

August 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

August 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

August 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 24 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

August 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

August 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

August 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

August 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

August 31 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

September 4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

September 6 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

September 10 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

September 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

September 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

September 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 15 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

September 17 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

September 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

September 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 25 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

September 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 28 – Cleveland, OH- Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 1 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

October 5 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

October 8 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 12 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

November 17 Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

November 19 Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

November 21 Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 24 Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

April 7, 2025 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

April 8, 2025 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

April 9, 2025 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

April 12, 2025 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

April 13, 2025 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle

April 16, 2025 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

April 17, 2025 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena

April 21, 2025 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

April 22, 2025 – Barcelona, ES – Palau San Jordi

April 24, 2025 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

April 27, 2025 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

April 28, 2025 – Milan, IT – Forum

April 30, 2025 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 1, 2025 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

May 2, 2025 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

May 5, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

May 6, 2025 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

May 8, 2025 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

May 9, 2025 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

May 11, 2025 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

May 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

May 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

