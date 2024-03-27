Twenty One Pilots Announce Massive World Tour for 2024-2025

Twenty One Pilots just announced a massive 10-month international tour, set to span the end of 2024 through 2025. This is going to be the alt-rock/rap-rock band’s biggest touring venturing yet, spanning the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. No supporting acts have been announced.
The Clancy World Tour announcement comes just days after the band released a new single, “Next Semester”. The tour will promote Twenty One Pilots’ upcoming LP, Clancy.
The Twenty One Pilots 2024 Tour will start on August 15 in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena. Unless even more dates are added to the already huge tour, it should end on May 14, 2025 in London, England at The O2.
Fans can get their artist presale code and more info on the presale via the band’s website. Presale dates will vary for different tour dates, but it looks like many of them will begin on April 2, 4, and 5 at 10:00 am local through Ticketmaster.
Once general sale starts on April 5 at 10:00 am local, fans have a few more options for tickets. For non-US dates, Viagogo tends to be the best platform for finding tickets to international concerts. Just as well, Stubhub is a great resource for finding US tickets. We recommend Stubhub as the go-to secondary ticketing platform for high-profile tours like this, since fans can often find tickets to sold-out or close-to-selling-out concert dates on the platform.
This tour is going to be enormous, but that doesn’t mean that tickets will be easy to get. Get yours ASAP before they sell out!
Twenty One Pilots 2024-2025 Tour Dates
August 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
August 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
August 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
August 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
August 24 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
August 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
August 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
August 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
August 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
August 31 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
September 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
September 4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
September 6 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
September 10 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
September 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
September 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
September 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 15 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
September 17 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
September 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
September 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
September 25 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
September 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
September 28 – Cleveland, OH- Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
October 1 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
October 5 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
October 8 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
October 12 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
November 17 Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
November 19 Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
November 21 Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
November 24 Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
April 7, 2025 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
April 8, 2025 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
April 9, 2025 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
April 12, 2025 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
April 13, 2025 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle
April 16, 2025 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
April 17, 2025 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena
April 21, 2025 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center
April 22, 2025 – Barcelona, ES – Palau San Jordi
April 24, 2025 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena
April 27, 2025 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
April 28, 2025 – Milan, IT – Forum
April 30, 2025 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
May 1, 2025 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
May 2, 2025 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
May 5, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
May 6, 2025 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
May 8, 2025 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast
May 9, 2025 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
May 11, 2025 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
May 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
May 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
