The Chicks Announce Three Rescheduled Tour Dates

The Chicks have rescheduled three of their recent tour dates after being forced to cancel due to illness. The country trio’s Nashville stop on Thursday (July 27) was canceled hours before the band was set to take the stage. The group – comprised of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer – later postponed additional weekend stops in Knoxville, Tennessee, (July 29) and Greensboro, North Carolina (July 30).

“We have made the difficult decision to also reschedule our shows in Knoxville and Greensboro due to illness,” the band shared on social media Friday (July 28). “We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve.”

The new dates for the three cities are August 8 for Greensboro, North Carolina, September 21 for Knoxville, Tennessee, and September 23 for Nashville, Tennessee. All original tickets will be honored. Wild Rivers remains the support act for the trio of dates.

The tour dates are part of The Chicks’ 2023 World Tour. Hours before the Nashville show was to be held at Bridgestone Arena, the trio took to social media to share the date cancelation.

“Due to illness, The Chicks must regretfully postpone tonight’s show at Bridgestone Arena,” the post read. “We are working on rescheduling and will provide a new show date as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the newly scheduled date. The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.”

The Chicks Tour Dates:

Aug. 2 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 3 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 5 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 8 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Aug. 10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 11 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

Aug. 13 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Aug. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena

Aug. 19 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa Fairgrounds

Aug. 25 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 26 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center Arena

Aug. 29 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 30 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena

Sept. 1 – Sioux Falls, ND @Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sept. 5 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 7 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 8 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Sept. 10 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 12 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 15 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 21 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Sept. 23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

(Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)