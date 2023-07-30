The Chicks Announce Three Rescheduled Tour Dates

The Chicks have rescheduled three of their recent tour dates after being forced to cancel due to illness. The country trio’s Nashville stop on Thursday (July 27) was canceled hours before the band was set to take the stage. The group – comprised of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer – later postponed additional weekend stops in Knoxville, Tennessee, (July 29) and Greensboro, North Carolina (July 30).
Videos by American Songwriter
“We have made the difficult decision to also reschedule our shows in Knoxville and Greensboro due to illness,” the band shared on social media Friday (July 28). “We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve.”
[RELATED: The Chicks Postpone Nashville Show]
The new dates for the three cities are August 8 for Greensboro, North Carolina, September 21 for Knoxville, Tennessee, and September 23 for Nashville, Tennessee. All original tickets will be honored. Wild Rivers remains the support act for the trio of dates.
The tour dates are part of The Chicks’ 2023 World Tour. Hours before the Nashville show was to be held at Bridgestone Arena, the trio took to social media to share the date cancelation.
“Due to illness, The Chicks must regretfully postpone tonight’s show at Bridgestone Arena,” the post read. “We are working on rescheduling and will provide a new show date as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the newly scheduled date. The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.”
The Chicks Tour Dates:
Aug. 2 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 3 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 5 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 8 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Aug. 10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 11 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
Aug. 13 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Aug. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena
Aug. 19 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa Fairgrounds
Aug. 25 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 26 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center Arena
Aug. 29 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 30 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena
Sept. 1 – Sioux Falls, ND @Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sept. 5 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 7 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 8 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Sept. 10 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
Sept. 12 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
Sept. 15 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 15 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens
Sept. 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 21 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Sept. 23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
(Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)