Lizzo Announces 2023 North American Tour

Just one North American leg of Lizzo’s The Special Tour is not enough. The “About Damn Time” singer recently unveiled another round of dates for a second trek in support of her fourth studio album, Special, which dropped in July.

Scheduled to wrap the tour’s first North American leg on Nov. 18 and 19 with two nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Lizzo will then ring in the new year with a run of shows across Europe before she returns to North America.

Her second round of shows back across the Atlantic will kick off on April 21, at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Seeing 17 stops along the way, the run will conclude with a show at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on June 2.

Until then, a documentary, slated to premiere on November 24, will offer a behind-the-scenes look into the singer’s early life and rise to superstardom. Lizzo first revealed the trailer in a post to fans on social media. “Taking ownership of my story— I’m nervous but excited to share with y’all….. Love, Lizzo,” she wrote.

Check out the trailer, below.

Apr. 21 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Apr. 22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Apr. 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Apr. 26 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

May 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

May 6 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

May 9 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

May 10 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

May 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

May 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

May 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 19 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

May 20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

May 25 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

June 2 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros Records