Watch: Beck Performs “Loser” with The Black Keys During Show in Paris

Beck and The Black Keys have collaborated a number of times. They most recently did so during a show on Sunday night (June 18), with a performance of Beck’s name-making hit “Loser.”

The singer came out on stage with the duo during the encore of a show at Le Zénith in Paris. “We are going to have a special friend come to play a song for us, is that ok with you guys?” Dan Auerbach asked the crowd prior to the performance.

“Let’s give it up for Beck,” he continued. The crowd erupted in applause the second Beck walked out on stage.

Auerbach then launched into the iconic guitar riff in “Loser” while Beck went in on vocals. Check out a fan-shot clip of the moment, below.

The group also performed The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy” to help close out the show.

Beck collaborated with The Black Keys on their latest record Dropout Boogie. “This was the first time we’d ever worked with songwriters, so we gave it a shot,” Auerbach told American Songwriter of the record.

“I’d worked with these guys a few times for some different artists that I’d put out on my label,” he continued. “And so I knew that I liked them. I figured Pat would have a good time, so we gave it a shot. It was really fun. And I think it added a lot to what we did without taking away, you know, what it is that makes us special.”

The Black Keys’ current tour will trek on for the majority of 2023. They will romp around Europe and the U.K. until July when they will head over to Israel for a spell. Their run of North American tour dates begins on August 14 in Des Moines, Iowa. Check out their full tour dates, HERE.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)