“Elvis Is Everywhere” Singer Mojo Nixon Passes Away After Country Music Cruise Performance

While sharing his music with the world for nearly 40 years, the family of Mojo Nixon announced that the singer passed away on Wednesday at 66 years old. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the singer released six studio albums with the last releasing in 1990. Besides performing on stage, the star also hosted the Loon In The Afternoon radio show on Sirius XM. Although having a rich career in music, Nixon’s popularity grew thanks to songs like “Elvis Is Everywhere.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing the sad news on Facebook, Nixon’s family took a moment to honor the late star and remember the lifestyle he loved to live. “Mojo Nixon. How you live is how you should die. Mojo Nixon was full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire… Passing after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners + a good breakfast with bandmates and friends.”

At the time of Nixon’s passing, the singer was enjoying himself on the annual Outlaw Country Cruise. He even performed the night before his death. Detailing how the singer’ passed, the family added, “A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right… & that’s just how he did it, Mojo has left the building. Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley out back. Heaven help us all.”

Fans Remember The Greatness That Was Mojo Nixon

Loving music and performing, Nixon eventually transitioned from the stage to radio. Hosting shows in Ohio and California, he even landed a job at Sirius XM, hosting the Outlaw Country: Music That Won’t Be Fenced In Show. His friend and coworker, Elizabeth Cook, honored the late singer, writing, “I’m sad to share that Mojo Nixon, my partner in crime on SiriusXM outlaw, passed away today aboard The Outlaw Country Cruise. He was a total maniac, a complete pain in my ass, and he will be missed.”

[RELATED: 5 Fascinating Facts About Producer Sam Phillips Before Elvis Presley Shook Up the World]

As for fans, they also remembered Nixon for his stage presence as one person recalled seeing him perform for the first time. “I remember seeing him play at the Blue Note in OKC when I was about 16 years old. I’m not sure why they let me into the bar when I was very obviously too young, but I remember the place was so packed that I had to actually stand on the bar for the whole show. Not just so that I could see the stage; it was literally impossible to stand anywhere else. It was a hell of a show, and a really formative memory for me in terms of how crazy a tiny club show could be. RIP Mojo, you absolute legend.”

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for The Mojo Manifesto)