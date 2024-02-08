Santana Discusses Message Behind New Song “Let the Guitar Play”: “Human Beings … Will Graduate from the Planet of Stupid”

Carlos Santana has posted a new online video message featuring the guitar legend reflecting on his new song “Let the Guitar Play,” a collaboration with rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run DMC. In the clip, Santana discusses why he feels now is such an appropriate time to release the uplifting tune.

“It is important to release this song now because there’s so much trouble, there’s so much pain, there’s so much conflict in the world,” the 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall Famer says in the video. “American Indians say, ‘Take the high road. Look at the aerial view. See the big picture, the grand design.’ The tone of the guitar in certain places has got that grand-design sound, when you climb on top of it, and you’re able to see that everything’s all right already.”

Santana adds about the song’s message, “We, as human beings … will graduate from the planet of stupid and we’ll enter collective consciousness, awakening, awareness. In other words, we will claim back our own divinity and our own light.”

More About “Let the Guitar Play”

“Let the Guitar Play” was released as a digital single on January 12. As previously reported, the song features Santana on lead guitar, and DMC on vocals. Calos’ wife, Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, also contributed to the track. The song was co-written by Carlos, DMC, and Narada Michael Walden, the latter of whom also co-produced the tune.

“Now, more than ever, it is essential that we heal life, people, and the planet,” Santana said in a statement about the song when it was released. “This music is assigned and designed to touch your heart, take you out of your misery, and to remind you that you are significant, meaningful, and can make a difference in the world.”

“Let the Guitar Play” is available as a digital download and via streaming services. Three different mixes of the song have been released—a “Radio Version,” a “Soul Radio Version,” and a “70’s Version.” In addition, you can check out music videos for the “Radio Version” and the “Soul Radio Version” of the tune at Santana’s official YouTube channel.

Santana’s 2024 Concert Plans

In other news, Santana recently extended his band’s ongoing House of Blues Las Vegas residency into the fall of 2024. Sixteen new dates have been confirmed, scheduled for September 25, 26, 28, and 29; October 2, 3, 5, 6, 30, and 31; and November 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, and 10.

Santana also has a previously announced eight-show run at the venue scheduled from May 10 through May 23.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets for some of Santana’s concerts can be purchased now via various outlets, including StubHub.

