Santana and Counting Crows Oneness Tour 2024: Upcoming Dates and How To Buy Tickets

Grammy Award winners Santana and Counting Crows have announced their joint Oneness Tour set for 2024. The tour will begin in Hollywood, Florida at the Hard Rock Live in June before wrapping up in Phoenix, Arizona in September at the Footprint Center.

Videos by American Songwriter

Each of these acts are great headliners in their own right, and the fact that they’re going on tour together gives fans a unique opportunity to see two great concerts in one night. Like any of Carlos Santana’s or the Counting Crows’ tours, tickets are already moving quickly.

If you want to see Santana and the Counting Crows live together on their latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Counting Crows are one of the most celebrated bands from the Bay Area. Their albums August and Everything After, Underwater Sunshine (or What We Did on Our Summer Vacation), and their latest EP Butter Miracle, Suite One have earned them a dedicated following and plenty of awards as well.

Carlos Santana is also one of the most critically acclaimed and famous guitarists of all time. He has 10 Grammy Awards to his name and 3 Latin Grammys as well, making his trophy cabinet as big as his catalog of smash hits.

If you’re interested in seeing this dynamic duo of stellar artists live, we suggest checking out a concert near you soon. The “Black Magic Woman” and “Mr. Jones” performers are known for putting on shows you don’t want to miss. Get official tickets to any of the pair’s dates directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

06/14 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live

06/16 – Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena

06/18 – Duluth, Georgia – Gas South Arena

06/20 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live

06/21 – Camden, New Jersey – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/23 – Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center

06/25 – Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/26 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Budweiser Stage

06/28 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

06/29 – Tinley Park, Illinois – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

07/18 – Bethel, New York – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/19 – Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center

07/21 – Wantagh, New York – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/23 – Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center

07/24 – Syracuse, New York – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

07/26 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

07/27 – Maryland Heights, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO

07/29 – Morrison, Colorado – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/30 – Morrison, Colorado – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/15 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

08/17 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

08/18 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

08/21 – West Valley City, Utah – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/24 – Auburn, Washington – White River Amphitheatre

08/25 – Ridgefield, Washington – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

08/27 – Mountain View, California – Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/28 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

08/30 – Chula Vista, California – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/02 – Phoenix, Arizona – Footprint Center

FAQs

When do tickets for Santana and Counting Crows’ 2024 Oneness Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Santana and Counting Crows shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Santana and Counting Crows Oneness Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Santana and Counting Crows’ tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Santana and Counting Crows Oneness Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Santana and Counting Crows Oneness Tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Santana and Counting Crows tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 30 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Santana and Counting Crows 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Santana or Counting Crows are offering backstage passes or meet-and-greet opportunities for their latest tour. Check back later for more information.

While we’ve listed all of Santana and Counting Crows latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Oneness 2024 Tour?

Age restrictions or requirements may vary depending on the venue for the latest Santana and Counting Crows tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.his

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Santana and Counting Crows merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Santana and Counting Crows Oneness Tour?

Neither Santana nor Counting Crows have announced who their opening acts will be, if they’ll have any. Check back later for more information.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

Santana Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Counting Crows Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.