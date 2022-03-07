‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open: Cecily Strong Sings “Shallow” in Russia-Fueled Parody

On Feb. 26, famed variety show Saturday Night Live paid tribute to the country of Ukraine in its cold open by featuring the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York singing “Prayer for Ukraine.”

And on Saturday, March 5, SNL kept its spotlight on the Russian invasion of the country with a parody of Fox News’ coverage of the events, which included a rendition of “Shallow” by longtime cast member Cecily Strong.

The parody, called The Fox News Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular, was billed as a “fundraiser” for the Russian oligarchs. And it was hosted by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson (played by cast member Alex Moffat) and Laura Ingraham (Kate McKinnon).

Strong, playing Fox’s Kimberly Guilfoyle, sang the song “Shallow,” which was made famous by Lady Gaga in the most recent version of the movie A Star Is Born.

In it, Strong changed the lyrics, singing, Tell me something, boy, don’t you love that Russian convoy? and I’m off the deep end, we should take Ukraine!

Also, not to be outdone, Donald Trump (played by cast member James Austin Johnson) sang a rendition of “My Funny Valentine” for Russian oligarch leader Vladimir Putin.

Check out the whole sketch, including Strong’s singing, below.

Previously, SNL offered a somber tribute to the people of Ukraine, as they battled Putin, who began an invasion on their country on Thursday, Feb. 24.

In the cold opening of the show a week ago, which is usually reserved for comedic relief and mockery of world events, SNL used the moment to show support and pay tribute to the people of Ukraine with a performance of “Prayer for Ukraine,” by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.

In a dimly lit opening, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong stood together to introduce the choir.



“Ladies and gentleman the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York,” they said. The stage was set with the choir lined up behind a table of white candles and sunflowers, the Ukrainian national flower.

As the choir finished their song, McKinnon and Strong re-entered the shot to say, in a somber tone, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night.“ The overhead camera then focused on the table of candles, located in front of the choir, which spelled out Kyiv.

