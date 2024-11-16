‘Saturday Night Live’ Host and Musical Guest Details Tonight (11/16/24)

Sharing a love for pop stars like Britney Spears and the Spice Girls, Charli XCX turned that love into a career. Starting to write at an early age, the singer eventually turned to social media to help expand her stardom. But given that social media was limited at the time, the singer capitalized on the popularity of Myspace in 2008. Posting songs to the platform, Charli XCX released her debut studio album in 2013 with True Romance. Following that release with several other albums, her last, Brat, hit airwaves over the summer. And now, it seems that the singer will head to Saturday Night Live. But while a singer, Charli XCX will do more than perform.

Videos by American Songwriter

Looking at the lineup for Saturday Night Live, Charli XCX will be on hand to perform during tonight’s episode, which is new. Airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, the show marked Charli XCX’s third time on the show. She first appeared on SNL back in 2014 alongside Martin Freeman. And she returned in 2022 with Oscar Isaac hosting. But tonight, the singer looked to share the stage only with herself as she will host and be the musical guest.

[RELATED: Primavera Sound Announces Huge 2025 Lineup: Charli xcx, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan to Headline]

Charli XCX Spends Some Time With ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Member

In the recent promo shared for tonight’s episode, Charli XCX found herself standing beside cast member Marcello Hernández. While spending some time with the singer, Hernández rounded up the courage to ask her what her real name was.

To Hernández’s astonishment, Charli XCX revealed, “I never tell anyone this but it’s Charleston Ten One Hundred Ten.” Taken back by the answer, Hernández decided to share his own secret with the singer, revealing his real name was “Marcellonian Hernandingleheimer.”

Fans looked forward to seeing Charli XCX returning to SNL with comments reading, “Yeesh, THIS is how I find out (1) how to spell “Charli XCX,” and (2) that she’s absolutely stunning.” Another person added, “Charleston Ten One Hundred Ten looks cute.”

Don’t miss Saturday Night Live, airing live tonight on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. For those who might miss the show, it is available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)