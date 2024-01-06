Sawyer Brown Releases “Nashville Cat,” a Toe-Tapping Ode to Music City

Country-rock trailblazers Sawyer Brown are back with another foot-tapping track from their upcoming album. On Friday (January 5), the band released “Nashville Cat,” a honky-tonk ode to all things music city. Check it out below.

“Nashville Cat” is the third single from the band’s Blake Shelton-produced album Desperado Troubadours. They introduced the album back in late September with “Under This Ole Hat.” Then, about a month later, they released “Get Me to the Stage on Time” as the second look at the record.

If the first two singles from the album left any doubt about Sawyer Brown’s staying power, “Nashville Cat” erased them. It is clear that the band hasn’t lost a step since they got their start four decades ago.

Frontman Mark Miller penned the song. In a statement, he said, “This song is a fun trip around Music City with a local musician.” It’s packed with all the boot-stomping honky-tonkin’ that fans have come to expect from Sawyer Brown over the years. At the same time, it paints a vivid picture of the Nashville scene. Miller touches on Nudie Suits, Stetson hats, hot chicken, the Grand Ole Opry, and plenty more.

Celebrating 40 Years of Music

This year marks the 40th since Sawyer Brown got their start on Star Search. Later this year, they’ll celebrate with a new album, Miller’s memoir, and a documentary.

Miller’s The Boys and Me: My Life in the Country Music Supergroup Sawyer Brown hits bookstore shelves on February 8. A month later, on March 8, the album Desperado Troubadours comes to record stores and streaming platforms. Additionally, the career-spanning documentary Get Me to the Stage on Time premiered at the 2023 Nashville Film Festival and will likely be available to the public later this year.

Sawyer Brown is currently on tour. The band will be on the road until August. Tickets for their shows are currently available on StubHub. Check out the full list of dates below.

01/18—Mayetta, Kansas @ Prairie Band Casino & Resort

01/19—Marion, Illinois @ Marion Cultural Civic Center

01/20—Hot Springs, Arkansas @ Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

01/26—Bensalem, Pennsylvania @ Parx Xcite Center

01/27—Uncasville, Connecticut @ Wolf Den

02/16—Visalia, California @ Visalia Fox Theatre

02/17—Yuma Indian Homesteads, Arizona @ Yuma Crossing State Historic Park

02/23—Larchwood, Iowa @ Grand Falls Casino Resort

02/23—Davenport, Iowa @ Rhythm City Casino Resort

03/07—Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Music Hall

03/15—Ashland, Kentucky @ Paramount Arts Center

03/16—Greeneville, Tennessee @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center

03/31—Batesville, Georgia @ Batesville Civic Center

06/08—Franklin, Ohio @ JD Legends

06/20—Mack, Colorado @ Jam Ranch

06/22—Mack, Colorado @ Country Jam Grand Junction

06/26—Cadott, Wisconsin @ Country Fest

06/29—Redwood Falls, Minnesota @ Vicki’s Camp N Country Jam

07/03—Quarryville, Pennsylvania @ Country Freedom Fest

07/05—Hays, Kansas @ Wild West Festival

07/13—Columbus, Nebraska @ Platte County Fair

08/09—John Day, Oregon @ Grand County Fairgrounds

08/14—Aberdeen, South Dakota @ Brown County Fairgrounds

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images