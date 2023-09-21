Kane Brown Puts Cowboy Boots on Phil Collins for “I Can Feel It”

Phil Collins is getting a lot of love as of recently. Kane Brown has released a new single that incorporates an iconic song from the hitmaker.

The country crooner manages to work in Collins’ classic 1981 single “In the Air Tonight” on his latest single “I Can Feel It,” released on September 21.

Brown’s track opens with what sounds like a version of the iconic drum break from Collins’ original. And his track borrows directly from “In the Air Tonight” when Kane sings, “I can feel it coming in the air tonight / Oh, Lord.” The song’s main hook, as well as its title, are also derived from the original.

Brown said the idea for the song arrived thanks to a festival date. “I got it originally when I was playing Stagecoach this year,” he said, per Taste of Country. “I wanted Phil Collins to come out on stage with me. I thought it would be cool.” Collins couldn’t join, but he does receive a co-writing on the song.

Brown recently announced dates for his In the Air Tour taking place next year across 29 dates that include Las Vegas and Atlanta. It launches March 28, 2024 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia and will conclude with five stadium shows.

The singer-songwriter was honored with the International Award during the ACM Honors event that took place in Nashville earlier this week. He also just wrapped up the international leg of his Drunk or Dreaming Tour earlier this year.

The country artist is also hard at work on his new album. In an interview with Pure Country earlier this year, he said, “We usually have a huge variety. I usually have pop stuff on there, but so far this album has just been pop country, and then we have some really traditional country songs.”

He celebrated a milestone with his track “Bury Me in Georgia,” which became his 10th track to hit No. 1 on the country charts. He headlined the Boots in the Parks Festival in San Diego on September 9 and brought out fellow singer-songwriter Tyler Hubbard to perform the second verse of the rock-influenced track.

Collins is doing alright, too — Chris Stapleton and Snoop Dogg also gave “In the Air Tonight” some love as they covered it for the new Monday Night Football theme.

