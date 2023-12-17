Sawyer Brown’s Mark Miller Quips Upcoming Memoir “Gonna Be Best Seller of All Time—Behind Bible”

Sawyer Brown‘s Mark Miller is ready to tell his story. On February 6, the frontman of the band is releasing his memoir The Boys And Me: My Life in the Country Music Supergroup Sawyer Brown. The book will chronicle Sawyer Brown’s journey from when they were cutting their teeth in local bars to winning the first season of Star Search and eventually defying the odds to become a chart-topping band.

“It’s gonna be the best seller of all time—behind the Bible,” Miller jokes on Instagram. “Mark has written his first book EVER! And some are saying it’s the first book he’s ever READ too.”

The memoir’s release is part of the band’s 40th anniversary celebration. On March 8, Sawyer Brown will release their new album, Desperado Troubadours, their first since Mission Temple Fireworks Stand in 2005. Desperado is produced by Blake Shelton. “It’s the ‘90s. It’s new. It’s here. And it’s now!” Sawyer Brown said about the album in a press statement.

Shelton appears in the Sawyer Brown documentary, Get Me to the Stage On Time, which premiered at the Nashville Film Festival in October. The documentary shares its name with the band’s latest single, which was written by Miller and co-produced by him and Shelton. “It’s just coming at you fast and full of energy,” Shelton describes of the band in the documentary. Added Miller, “We’d just been turned down by every label. When you get us in front of a live audience, we win.”

“Get Me to the Stage On Time” is the second single off Desperado Troubadours; it was preceded by the song “Under This Ole Hat.”

Among Sawyer Brown’s accomplishments are being named Vocal Group of the Year at the 1996 ACM Awards and winning the CMA Horizon Award in 1985.

Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage