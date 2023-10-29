Sawyer Brown Begs “Get Me to the Stage on Time” in New Single

Sawyer Brown is begging “Get Me to the Stage On Time” in their new single. The second offering from the band’s forthcoming album, Desperado Troubadour, “Get Me to the Stage On Time” was written by Sawyer Brown frontman Mark Miller and co-produced by Miller and Blake Shelton.

The rollicking song calls back to Sawyer Brown’s ’90s country roots and celebrates their reputation as road warriors. Get me to the stage y’all / Hurry, don’t be late y’all / The boys and me got a thing or two in mind / I’ll sing them and I’ll dance them / I’d even pay a ransom y’all / Just get me to the stage on time, Miller sings in the rocking chorus. “Get Me to the Stage on Time” follows the first single released off the album, “Under This Ole Hat.” “It’s the ‘90s. It’s new. It’s here. And it’s now!” Sawyer Brown previously shared in a press statement.

“Get Me to the Stage On Time” is also the name of the band’s new documentary that premiered at the Nashville Film Festival on October 1. Sawyer Brown was originally formed in 1981 by Miller, keyboardist Gregg Hubbard, guitarist Bobby Randall, drummer Joe Smyth, and bassist Jim Scholten. They rose to fame after winning Vocal Group on Star Search in 1984. The band currently consists of Miller, Hubbard, Smith, and Shayne Hill.

“We’d just been turned down by every label,” Miller recalls in the documentary, his bandmates citing such reasons as they were too young and moved too much onstage. “When you get us in front of a live audience, we win.”

“The industry couldn’t really figure out why are these guys still here,” ponders bandmate Hubbard. “It’s just coming at you fast and full of energy,” Shelton observes of the band that has several beloved hits including “Step That Step,” “Used to Blue,” “Betty’s Bein’ Bad,” and “The Missin’ You Heart of Mine.”

They won the CMA Horizon Award in 1985, Vocal Group of the Year at the 1996 ACM Awards, and Video Group of the Year three years in a row at the CMT Music Awards in 1993, 1994, and 1995. Desperado Troubadour will be released on March 8 and is produced by Shelton. The band currently has tour dates scheduled through June 2024.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images