New Country and Americana Albums for March 8, 2024: New Music from Luke Grimes, Sawyer Brown, and More

Congratulations, you’ve made it through another long workweek. As usual, the light at the end of the forty-plus-hour tunnel is a stack of new country, Americana, folk, and bluegrass albums. With spring less than two weeks away—according to the calendar, anyway—it’s a perfect weekend for a long drive with some good tunes. On the other hand, if you’re looking to get a head start on your spring cleaning, you’ll find some music that will fuel your get up and go to get those chores knocked out.
Videos by American Songwriter
This week brings debut albums from new folk and country artists as well as long-awaited returns from nostalgic favorites. This list contains a little something for everyone. In short, if you’re looking for a soundtrack for your weekend, you’ve found it.
Standout Releases
Those who are longing for the country sound of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s need to check out the new album from Sawyer Brown. Their blend of Southern rock and country dominated the airwaves thirty-something years ago. Desperado Troubadours proves the band has not lost a step in the intervening years. Press your jeans, style your mullet, and crank it up.
Standout tracks include “Under This Ole Hat” and “Get Me to the Stage on Time.”
Josh Fortenbery released his debut album No Such Thing as Forever today. However, his blend of folk, bluegrass, and country makes this new album sound like something lost in time. Forentbery proved himself to be an expert storyteller with a firm grasp of American folk traditions. The 12 songs in this collection feel well-worn and lived in like a comfortable pair of boots. Those who are fans of the likes of John R. Miller will enjoy No Such Thing as Forever.
Standout tracks include “Siblings,” “Bored to Death,” and “Another Existential Crisis.”
New Country and Americana Albums for March 8, 2024
- Desperado Troubadours—Sawyer Brown
- Sketch of a Promised Departure—Joe Pug
- Home—Blaine Bailey
- Luke Grimes—Luke Grimes
- No Such Thing as Forever—Josh Fortenbery
- Bullets for Bread—Lewis “Burner” Pugh
- Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa—Taj Mahal
- Live from Echo Mountain—Charles Wesley Godwin
- On the Water—Lisa Bastoni
- The Dust-Ups—The Dust-Ups
- Terra Cotta—Sam Outlaw
- Behind the Sky—Chip Taylor
- Hideaway—Breezers
- Bats in the Attic—The Northern Belle
- M. Dutton—M. Dutton
- Queen Kerosene—Alex Jordan
Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival