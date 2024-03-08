New Country and Americana Albums for March 8, 2024: New Music from Luke Grimes, Sawyer Brown, and More

Congratulations, you’ve made it through another long workweek. As usual, the light at the end of the forty-plus-hour tunnel is a stack of new country, Americana, folk, and bluegrass albums. With spring less than two weeks away—according to the calendar, anyway—it’s a perfect weekend for a long drive with some good tunes. On the other hand, if you’re looking to get a head start on your spring cleaning, you’ll find some music that will fuel your get up and go to get those chores knocked out.

This week brings debut albums from new folk and country artists as well as long-awaited returns from nostalgic favorites. This list contains a little something for everyone. In short, if you’re looking for a soundtrack for your weekend, you’ve found it.

Standout Releases

Those who are longing for the country sound of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s need to check out the new album from Sawyer Brown. Their blend of Southern rock and country dominated the airwaves thirty-something years ago. Desperado Troubadours proves the band has not lost a step in the intervening years. Press your jeans, style your mullet, and crank it up.

Standout tracks include “Under This Ole Hat” and “Get Me to the Stage on Time.”

Josh Fortenbery released his debut album No Such Thing as Forever today. However, his blend of folk, bluegrass, and country makes this new album sound like something lost in time. Forentbery proved himself to be an expert storyteller with a firm grasp of American folk traditions. The 12 songs in this collection feel well-worn and lived in like a comfortable pair of boots. Those who are fans of the likes of John R. Miller will enjoy No Such Thing as Forever.

Standout tracks include “Siblings,” “Bored to Death,” and “Another Existential Crisis.”

New Country and Americana Albums for March 8, 2024

Desperado Troubadours—Sawyer Brown

Sketch of a Promised Departure—Joe Pug

Home—Blaine Bailey

Luke Grimes—Luke Grimes

No Such Thing as Forever—Josh Fortenbery

Bullets for Bread—Lewis “Burner” Pugh

Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa—Taj Mahal

Live from Echo Mountain—Charles Wesley Godwin

On the Water—Lisa Bastoni

The Dust-Ups—The Dust-Ups

Terra Cotta—Sam Outlaw

Behind the Sky—Chip Taylor

Hideaway—Breezers

Bats in the Attic—The Northern Belle

M. Dutton—M. Dutton

Queen Kerosene—Alex Jordan

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival